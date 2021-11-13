Disgraced NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Considers Running for Office of State Attorney General

Registration was successful!
BREAKING: COP26 Negotiators in Glasgow Finalize Historic Agreement to Combat Climate Change
new york
us
andrew cuomo
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is mulling running for the office of state attorney general in 2022, the New York Post reported, citing an anonymous source. According to the newspaper, he mentioned the idea to Democratic officials and political insiders.The ex-governor reportedly still has around $18 million in his campaign coffer. He is also one of the most well-known names among candidates, running against a handful of district attorneys, state senators, a professor and a congressional lawmaker.Cuomo recently told the New York Magazine, however, that he was still not sure what his future career would look like. He asserted that he would battle accusations of sexual misconduct in court coming from several of his former female employees. The next court proceeding is currently scheduled for January 2022.Multiple ex-staffers earlier claimed that Cuomo on more than one occasion made unwanted sexual advances, forcibly touching them without consent. The former governor has adamantly denied the accusations, calling the case against him a part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' plan to oust him and run for governor herself. Incidentally, James announced her gubernatorial bid soon after Cuomo resigned under the pressure of blowback from the sexual misconduct scandal.
new york
new york, us, andrew cuomo

19:34 GMT 13.11.2021
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is mulling running for the office of state attorney general in 2022, the New York Post reported, citing an anonymous source. According to the newspaper, he mentioned the idea to Democratic officials and political insiders.
"People in Cuomo’s orbit are tossing it out there", the source said.
The ex-governor reportedly still has around $18 million in his campaign coffer. He is also one of the most well-known names among candidates, running against a handful of district attorneys, state senators, a professor and a congressional lawmaker.
Cuomo recently told the New York Magazine, however, that he was still not sure what his future career would look like. He asserted that he would battle accusations of sexual misconduct in court coming from several of his former female employees. The next court proceeding is currently scheduled for January 2022.
In this file photo New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event amid at the coronavirus pandemic in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, March 26, 2021. - Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on August 10, 2021 after 11 women accused him of sexual harassment. I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, Cuomo said in a live address.My resignation will be effective in 14 days. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
Andrew Cuomo Wanted Female Staffers to Defend Him 'a la Joe Biden' in Sexual Harassment Case
11 November, 06:43 GMT
Multiple ex-staffers earlier claimed that Cuomo on more than one occasion made unwanted sexual advances, forcibly touching them without consent. The former governor has adamantly denied the accusations, calling the case against him a part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' plan to oust him and run for governor herself.
Incidentally, James announced her gubernatorial bid soon after Cuomo resigned under the pressure of blowback from the sexual misconduct scandal.
