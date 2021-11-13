https://sputniknews.com/20211113/disgraced-ny-governor-cuomo-reportedly-considers-running-for-office-of-state-attorney-general-1090714674.html

Disgraced NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Considers Running for Office of State Attorney General

Disgraced NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Considers Running for Office of State Attorney General

Cuomo was the New York state's attorney general prior to becoming its governor. He lost his governorship this year following a revelation of hidden death... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-13T19:34+0000

2021-11-13T19:34+0000

2021-11-13T19:30+0000

new york

us

andrew cuomo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083694300_0:5:3052:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_2613ff567caad1e95e19637a6b22f185.jpg

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is mulling running for the office of state attorney general in 2022, the New York Post reported, citing an anonymous source. According to the newspaper, he mentioned the idea to Democratic officials and political insiders.The ex-governor reportedly still has around $18 million in his campaign coffer. He is also one of the most well-known names among candidates, running against a handful of district attorneys, state senators, a professor and a congressional lawmaker.Cuomo recently told the New York Magazine, however, that he was still not sure what his future career would look like. He asserted that he would battle accusations of sexual misconduct in court coming from several of his former female employees. The next court proceeding is currently scheduled for January 2022.Multiple ex-staffers earlier claimed that Cuomo on more than one occasion made unwanted sexual advances, forcibly touching them without consent. The former governor has adamantly denied the accusations, calling the case against him a part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' plan to oust him and run for governor herself. Incidentally, James announced her gubernatorial bid soon after Cuomo resigned under the pressure of blowback from the sexual misconduct scandal.

https://sputniknews.com/20211111/andrew-cuomo-wanted-female-staffers-to-defend-him-a-la-joe-biden-in-sexual-harassment-case-1090646020.html

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

new york, us, andrew cuomo