https://sputniknews.com/20211111/cuomo-accusers-told-probers-ex-gov-was-checking-out-every-woman-at-work-new-transcripts-show-1090643014.html

Cuomo Accusers Told Probers Ex-Gov. Was 'Checking Out' Every Woman at Work, New Transcripts Show

Cuomo Accusers Told Probers Ex-Gov. Was 'Checking Out' Every Woman at Work, New Transcripts Show

Earlier in the day, hundreds of pages of transcripts and documents from the NY Office of the Attorney General's investigation into sexual harassment charges... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-11T03:57+0000

2021-11-11T03:57+0000

2021-11-11T03:57+0000

investigation

andrew cuomo

society

us

sexual scandal

sexual harassment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090643946_0:0:3192:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_e311ab50f0f3625f1e43a2a185888f21.jpg

According to the newly released transcripts, women accusing former Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment revealed the horrors of working with the disgraced politician, telling investigators how they were subjected to unwanted touching and obscene comments about their appearance.One of the women, whose groping claim resulted in criminal charges being filed against Cuomo last month, Brittany Commisso, recalled, for instance, the governor making comments about her weight and wardrobe, as well as calling her "honey," "sweetie," and "Britannica."Commisso stated that when she walked into the room, Cuomo "would look me up and down.""I remember looking down and I remember seeing his hand which is, I would say, a large hand, and over my bra," she said of the alleged assault on December 7 at the Executive Mansion, the governor's official residence.The state Attorney General, Letitia James, published ten separate transcripts of interviews with Cuomo accusers on Wednesday. Each of the women met with outside lawyers hired by James to investigate Cuomo's purported misconduct.32-year-old Commisso also said that the alleged groping occurred after prior inappropriate contacts with Cuomo, including him giving her awkward hugs and kisses while no one else was there.Commisso, who started working with Cuomo directly in November 2019, claimed she was afraid that if she pushed him away or hit him, she would be the one to get in trouble.More to the transcripts' revelations, Lindsey Boylan, 37, the first former Cuomo staffer to come forward in February this year, described the Executive Chamber as "a terrible environment for everyone, whether they were sexually harassed or not" to investigators.Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former aide who served as an executive assistant and health-policy advisor, revealed the barrage of nasty questions Cuomo allegedly asked her.According to her testimony, Cuomo asked her if she had ever been with older men and discussed her past history as a sexual assault survivor during one conversation, leaving her "fully freaked out."The governor was accused of sexual harassment by at least 11 women in an August report following a month-long probe. Cuomo, 63, resigned a week later despite continuing to dispute the charges.Cuomo stated in his own interview with investigators — the transcript of which was also released on Wednesday — that groping Commisso was "not even feasible" due to the attention he was under, adding, "that never happened."On Tuesday, the New York Post published an excerpt from the upcoming memoirs by Cuomo's former press secretary Karen Hinton, who claimed in her book "Penis Politics" that her former boss made inappropriate sex and AIDS jokes and gossiped about the Kennedy brothers and their alleged relations with Marilyn Monroe, along with her sex life.

https://sputniknews.com/20211110/cigar-jokes--anal-sex-dreams-former-aid-releases-memoirs-about-her-work-with-cuomo-1090610085.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

investigation, andrew cuomo, society, us, sexual scandal, sexual harassment