'Cigar Jokes & Anal Sex Dreams': Former Aid Releases Memoirs About Her Work With Cuomo

2021-11-10
Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned after scandalous disclosures related to sexual harassment allegations. The findings of an investigation confirmed that he harassed at least 11 women, including the author of the book.
Karen Hinton, former press secretary to notorious ex-Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, has claimed in her upcoming book "Penis Politics" that her former boss allegedly made inappropriate jokes about sex and AIDs and gossiped about the Kennedy brothers.
Hinton was Cuomo's
press secretary from 1997 to 2000. According to extracts from the memoir, obtained by the New York Post
, Cuomo received cigars from then-President Bill Clinton as a gift and after the sex scandal with Monica Lewinsky erupted, Cuomo joked, holding one of the cigars that "at least you can't catch AIDS that way".
The book claims that Cuomo spoke openly about anal sex in front of his colleagues. The former governor was invited to the White House along with others to advise Clinton on his scandal.
"I think we can probably defend oral sex", the book says. "'But I have to draw the line' — here he paused for effect — 'at presidential a** f*cking'", Hinton writes, purportedly quoting Cuomo.
Hinton also claimed that Cuomo spread rumours about the two Kennedy brothers.
"The two of them are f*cking the same woman. She likes to get f*cked in the ass and some days she goes from one Kennedy house to the other to get it twice in one day", he reportedly said.
He also purportedly once said to her "contemplatively" that "when you have anal sex with a woman, you own her soul".
The ex-governor's representative, Rich Azzopardi, has denounced the book and its claims
, noting that "the closer she gets to publication, the more vile and ridiculous her claims get".
"In 2018, when Ms Hinton was not consumed with chasing headlines to sell a book, she wrote: 'I've been fortunate to have male bosses, like Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, who know how to be respectful of women even while being no-nonsense managers'. We will have no further comment on her transparent attempts to profit off of a blatant rewriting of history", he told the newspaper.