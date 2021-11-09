Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/facebook-bans-ad-of-former-cuomo-and-de-blasio-press-secretarys-book-penis-politics-1090586781.html
Facebook Bans Ad of Former Cuomo and de Blasio Press Secretary's Book 'Penis Politics'
Facebook Bans Ad of Former Cuomo and de Blasio Press Secretary's Book 'Penis Politics'
The former press secretary of ex-governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, Karen Hinton, has written a memoir book, "Penis Politics", which is expected... 09.11.2021
Karen Hinton's upcoming book has been banned by Facebook due to its title, according to the Independent.The Book Penis Politics: A Memoir of Women, Men and Power is a book about sexism in the government, according to the description.Book publisher planned to launch an advertising campaign on Facebook, but the social media platform rejected it.Earlier, Hinton had accused Andrew Cuomo of forcibly hugging her at an event 21 years ago.Karen Hinton was a press aide and consultant for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his days as Housing and Urban Development secretary.She has also worked as a spokesperson for NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.
world, facebook

Facebook Bans Ad of Former Cuomo and de Blasio Press Secretary's Book 'Penis Politics'

10:27 GMT 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / Dado RuvicA 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
The former press secretary of ex-governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, Karen Hinton, has written a memoir book, “Penis Politics”, which is expected to be published in December 2021.
Karen Hinton’s upcoming book has been banned by Facebook due to its title, according to the Independent.
The Book Penis Politics: A Memoir of Women, Men and Power is a book about sexism in the government, according to the description.
Book publisher planned to launch an advertising campaign on Facebook, but the social media platform rejected it.
“Facebook should be ashamed. My book is about toxic power relationships in schools, the media and politics. It’s not about sex,” she said as quoted by the Page Six media outlet.
Earlier, Hinton had accused Andrew Cuomo of forcibly hugging her at an event 21 years ago.
Karen Hinton was a press aide and consultant for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his days as Housing and Urban Development secretary.
She has also worked as a spokesperson for NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.
