Facebook Bans Ad of Former Cuomo and de Blasio Press Secretary's Book 'Penis Politics'

Facebook Bans Ad of Former Cuomo and de Blasio Press Secretary's Book 'Penis Politics'

The former press secretary of ex-governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, Karen Hinton, has written a memoir book, “Penis Politics”, which is expected... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-09

2021-11-09T10:27+0000

2021-11-09T10:27+0000

world

facebook

Karen Hinton’s upcoming book has been banned by Facebook due to its title, according to the Independent.The Book Penis Politics: A Memoir of Women, Men and Power is a book about sexism in the government, according to the description.Book publisher planned to launch an advertising campaign on Facebook, but the social media platform rejected it.Earlier, Hinton had accused Andrew Cuomo of forcibly hugging her at an event 21 years ago.Karen Hinton was a press aide and consultant for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his days as Housing and Urban Development secretary.She has also worked as a spokesperson for NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

