Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/new-york-sheriffs-potentially-defective-complaint-pushes-cuomo-arraignment-to-early-january-1090514995.html
New York Sheriff’s ‘Potentially Defective’ Complaint Pushes Cuomo Arraignment to Early January
New York Sheriff’s ‘Potentially Defective’ Complaint Pushes Cuomo Arraignment to Early January
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has had his arraignment moved from November 17 to January 7 over concerns that a criminal complaint filed by the Albany... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T03:42+0000
2021-11-06T03:39+0000
new york
governor andrew cuomo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083694300_0:5:3052:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_2613ff567caad1e95e19637a6b22f185.jpg
District Attorney David Soares, in a letter to an Albany, New York, judge, was critical of Albany’s sheriff, Craig Apple, for filing the criminal complaint against Cuomo without the knowledge of Soares, whose own investigation into the matter is still ongoing.In the letter, Soares details how Apple’s surprise filing of charges could threaten the case that he is building against Cuomo and how in large high-profile cases coordination between the two is standard practice.Soares also details flaws in Apple’s filing, that outside of the lack of coordination, could eventually hurt their case. He went as far as to say that it was “potentially defective,” particularly for failing to include a sworn statement from one alleged victim, Brittany Commisso.Soares added that the complaint omitted pieces of testimony that Commisso provided to investigators from the state attorney general’s office and also asserted that one section of the complaint had misrepresented the law.The District Attorney is seeking to delay Cuomo’s arraignment, a process in which a defendant is formally charged, from November 17th to January 7th, to decrease the likelihood that the case would be dismissed over procedural errors.The criminal complaint stems from an incident in which Cuomo is alleged to have touched Commisso’s breast while at the governor’s mansion, in November 2020. Cuomo resigned in August amid an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct and the misrepresentation of the number of nursing home deaths in New York state at the height of the first wave of the pandemic.
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/cuomo-demands-sheriffs-office-preserve-all-records-related-to-groping-investigation-1090354522.html
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083694300_376:0:2677:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_d96280d6cd2308a1aa86d78808f0016e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york, governor andrew cuomo

New York Sheriff’s ‘Potentially Defective’ Complaint Pushes Cuomo Arraignment to Early January

03:42 GMT 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / Office of Governor Andrew M. CuoNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces he will resign in this screen grab taken from a video released by the Office of the NY Governor, in New York, U.S.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces he will resign in this screen grab taken from a video released by the Office of the NY Governor, in New York, U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuo
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has had his arraignment moved from November 17 to January 7 over concerns that a criminal complaint filed by the Albany Sheriff’s department was “potentially defective.”
District Attorney David Soares, in a letter to an Albany, New York, judge, was critical of Albany’s sheriff, Craig Apple, for filing the criminal complaint against Cuomo without the knowledge of Soares, whose own investigation into the matter is still ongoing.
In the letter, Soares details how Apple’s surprise filing of charges could threaten the case that he is building against Cuomo and how in large high-profile cases coordination between the two is standard practice.
Soares also details flaws in Apple’s filing, that outside of the lack of coordination, could eventually hurt their case. He went as far as to say that it was “potentially defective,” particularly for failing to include a sworn statement from one alleged victim, Brittany Commisso.
In this file photo Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 26, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
Cuomo Demands Sheriff’s Office “Preserve All Records” Related to Groping Investigation
31 October, 00:40 GMT
Soares added that the complaint omitted pieces of testimony that Commisso provided to investigators from the state attorney general’s office and also asserted that one section of the complaint had misrepresented the law.
The District Attorney is seeking to delay Cuomo’s arraignment, a process in which a defendant is formally charged, from November 17th to January 7th, to decrease the likelihood that the case would be dismissed over procedural errors.
The criminal complaint stems from an incident in which Cuomo is alleged to have touched Commisso’s breast while at the governor’s mansion, in November 2020. Cuomo resigned in August amid an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct and the misrepresentation of the number of nursing home deaths in New York state at the height of the first wave of the pandemic.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:58 GMTNo Laughing Matter: Hyenas at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
03:42 GMTNew York Sheriff’s ‘Potentially Defective’ Complaint Pushes Cuomo Arraignment to Early January
03:36 GMTJames O'Keefe Speaks Out After FBI Searches Homes of Former, Current Project Veritas Employees
03:20 GMTRussian Embassy to US Says Perplexed by Washington's Concern Over Russian Troops' Movement
02:51 GMTUS House Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill After Democrats End Deadlock, Measure Heads to Biden
02:13 GMTVideos: Heavy Police Presence Reported at California Mall Placed on Lockdown
02:00 GMT'It's Power And Politics': Kanye West Slams MeToo Movement Over 'Mob Mentality'
01:06 GMT'It Was Meant to Be': FC Barcelona Confirms Xavi as New Head Coach
01:01 GMTCIA Chief Was Reportedly Dispatched to Russia to Warn Against Alleged Troop Build-Up Near Ukraine
01:01 GMTTwo-Month-Old Baby Handed to US Soldiers in Chaos of Afghanistan Airlift Nowhere to be Found
00:40 GMTNYC Reaches Deal With Nine Public Sector Unions for Exemptions on Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayManchester Derby Questionaire: Five Questions Ahead of Manchester City v Manchester United
YesterdayAGs in 11 US States File Lawsuit Over Biden’s Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Workplaces
YesterdayTwo Iowa Teens Charged With Murdering High School Spanish Teacher
YesterdayChina Opens First Clinic to Support Transgender Youth in Shanghai
YesterdayTeen Dies, 70 People Injured in Clashes Between Palestinians, Israeli Soldiers
YesterdayVaccine Can Protect Pregnant Women From COVID-19 Damage to Placenta, Fetus – Swiss Experts
YesterdayTeenage Son of Glenn Youngkin Attempted to Illegally Vote Twice in Virginia Election
YesterdayUS Military Aims to Build World’s Most Powerful High-Energy Laser Weapon
YesterdayUS Added 531,000 Jobs in October as American Economy Regains Momentum