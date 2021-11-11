Andrew Cuomo Wanted Female Staffers to Defend Him 'a la Joe Biden' in Sexual Harassment Case
© AFP 2021 / CARLO ALLEGRIIn this file photo New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event amid at the coronavirus pandemic in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, March 26, 2021. - Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on August 10, 2021 after 11 women accused him of sexual harassment. "I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government," Cuomo said in a live address."My resignation will be effective in 14 days."
Earlier this year, 11 women accused the NY governor of kissing, groping, and inappropriate behaviour, a claim he vehemently denied. The Democrat dismissed widespread calls for him to resign, while his legal team insisted that the allegations were a plot to oust him from office. On 10 August, Andrew Cuomo announced that he would step down.
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wanted his female staffers to defend him "a la Joe Biden" against sexual harassment claims, according to an inquiry conducted by Attorney General Letitia James.
The results of the investigation, which showed that the Democrat did sexually harass 11 women, were unveiled in August, but were released to the public on 10 November. Among the documents is an interview with Andrew Cuomo himself.
During the 11-hour grilling he spoke about how his administration tried to respond to the accusation made by former aide Lindsey Boylan. Cuomo's team drafted a letter that was never released to the public, and the official suggested that only female staffers should sign it, apparently in a bid to cast doubt over the accusation made against him and show that the politician is innocent.
During the 11-hour grilling he spoke about how his administration tried to respond to the accusation made by former aide Lindsey Boylan. Cuomo's team drafted a letter that was never released to the public, and the official suggested that only female staffers should sign it, apparently in a bid to cast doubt over the accusation made against him and show that the politician is innocent.
"I thought something that the Biden campaign did, which was intelligent was, rather than Biden saying, 'I think this', former staff people for Biden said, 'I think this' — female staff people", Cuomo said as per the transcript.
Allegations Against Joe Biden
During the 2020 presidential campaign several women accused Joe Biden of sexual harassment. They claimed that the politician touched and kissed them without their consent.
Former aide Tara Reade alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the Democrat. Ms Reade claimed that Biden forced her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers in 1993, when he was a senator for Delaware.
Former aide Tara Reade alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the Democrat. Ms Reade claimed that Biden forced her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers in 1993, when he was a senator for Delaware.
"I remember it happened all at once... his hands were on me and underneath my clothes. I remember him saying, first, as he was doing it 'Do you want to go somewhere else?' and then him saying to me, when I pulled away... he said 'Come on man, I heard you liked me'. That phrase stayed with me", Reade said in a 2020 interview.
Tara Reade filed a criminal complaint against the politician in April 2020. That same month a spokesperson for DC's Metropolitan Police Department said the case was "inactive".
Biden dismissed all the accusations, calling them a lie, while his female staffers, both current and former, made statements defending the politician. Over 50 women, who worked with Joe Biden said they had never experienced sexual harassment by the politician.
Biden dismissed all the accusations, calling them a lie, while his female staffers, both current and former, made statements defending the politician. Over 50 women, who worked with Joe Biden said they had never experienced sexual harassment by the politician.