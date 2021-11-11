Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Czech Cabinet Tenders Resignation
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/andrew-cuomo-wanted-female-staffers-to-defend-him-a-la-joe-biden-in-sexual-harassment-case-1090646020.html
Andrew Cuomo Wanted Female Staffers to Defend Him 'a la Joe Biden' in Sexual Harassment Case
Andrew Cuomo Wanted Female Staffers to Defend Him 'a la Joe Biden' in Sexual Harassment Case
Earlier this year, 11 women accused the NY governor of kissing, groping, and inappropriate behaviour, a claim he vehemently denied. The Democrat dismissed... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T06:43+0000
2021-11-11T06:43+0000
joe biden
us
sexual assault
sexual harassment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0e/1083601726_0:133:3073:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_4863bdeae3d332264a55e3cc002fdd42.jpg
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wanted his female staffers to defend him "a la Joe Biden" against sexual harassment claims, according to an inquiry conducted by Attorney General Letitia James.The results of the investigation, which showed that the Democrat did sexually harass 11 women, were unveiled in August, but were released to the public on 10 November. Among the documents is an interview with Andrew Cuomo himself.During the 11-hour grilling he spoke about how his administration tried to respond to the accusation made by former aide Lindsey Boylan. Cuomo's team drafted a letter that was never released to the public, and the official suggested that only female staffers should sign it, apparently in a bid to cast doubt over the accusation made against him and show that the politician is innocent.Allegations Against Joe BidenDuring the 2020 presidential campaign several women accused Joe Biden of sexual harassment. They claimed that the politician touched and kissed them without their consent.Former aide Tara Reade alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the Democrat. Ms Reade claimed that Biden forced her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers in 1993, when he was a senator for Delaware.Tara Reade filed a criminal complaint against the politician in April 2020. That same month a spokesperson for DC's Metropolitan Police Department said the case was "inactive".Biden dismissed all the accusations, calling them a lie, while his female staffers, both current and former, made statements defending the politician. Over 50 women, who worked with Joe Biden said they had never experienced sexual harassment by the politician.
Myriam Bourla – the wife of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla – has died from complications from the COVID-19 “vaccine” early Wednesday, according to her doctor. She passed away in the emergency room at New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital after being brought in by paramedics. The cause of death has been listed as complications from the Pfizer “vaccine.”
0
We need to talk about #PfizerGate
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0e/1083601726_7:0:2738:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5f6e75acafc90ca58e88740fe0a55975.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, sexual assault, sexual harassment

Andrew Cuomo Wanted Female Staffers to Defend Him 'a la Joe Biden' in Sexual Harassment Case

06:43 GMT 11.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / CARLO ALLEGRIIn this file photo New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event amid at the coronavirus pandemic in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, March 26, 2021. - Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on August 10, 2021 after 11 women accused him of sexual harassment. "I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government," Cuomo said in a live address."My resignation will be effective in 14 days."
In this file photo New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event amid at the coronavirus pandemic in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, March 26, 2021. - Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on August 10, 2021 after 11 women accused him of sexual harassment. I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, Cuomo said in a live address.My resignation will be effective in 14 days. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / CARLO ALLEGRI
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this year, 11 women accused the NY governor of kissing, groping, and inappropriate behaviour, a claim he vehemently denied. The Democrat dismissed widespread calls for him to resign, while his legal team insisted that the allegations were a plot to oust him from office. On 10 August, Andrew Cuomo announced that he would step down.
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wanted his female staffers to defend him "a la Joe Biden" against sexual harassment claims, according to an inquiry conducted by Attorney General Letitia James.
The results of the investigation, which showed that the Democrat did sexually harass 11 women, were unveiled in August, but were released to the public on 10 November. Among the documents is an interview with Andrew Cuomo himself.

During the 11-hour grilling he spoke about how his administration tried to respond to the accusation made by former aide Lindsey Boylan. Cuomo's team drafted a letter that was never released to the public, and the official suggested that only female staffers should sign it, apparently in a bid to cast doubt over the accusation made against him and show that the politician is innocent.

"I thought something that the Biden campaign did, which was intelligent was, rather than Biden saying, 'I think this', former staff people for Biden said, 'I think this' — female staff people", Cuomo said as per the transcript.

Allegations Against Joe Biden

During the 2020 presidential campaign several women accused Joe Biden of sexual harassment. They claimed that the politician touched and kissed them without their consent.

Former aide Tara Reade alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the Democrat. Ms Reade claimed that Biden forced her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers in 1993, when he was a senator for Delaware.

"I remember it happened all at once... his hands were on me and underneath my clothes. I remember him saying, first, as he was doing it 'Do you want to go somewhere else?' and then him saying to me, when I pulled away... he said 'Come on man, I heard you liked me'. That phrase stayed with me", Reade said in a 2020 interview.

Tara Reade filed a criminal complaint against the politician in April 2020. That same month a spokesperson for DC's Metropolitan Police Department said the case was "inactive".

Biden dismissed all the accusations, calling them a lie, while his female staffers, both current and former, made statements defending the politician. Over 50 women, who worked with Joe Biden said they had never experienced sexual harassment by the politician.
000002
Discuss
Popular comments
Myriam Bourla – the wife of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla – has died from complications from the COVID-19 “vaccine” early Wednesday, according to her doctor. She passed away in the emergency room at New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital after being brought in by paramedics. The cause of death has been listed as complications from the Pfizer “vaccine.”
VLVanessa Lewi
11 November, 10:17 GMT
000000
We need to talk about #PfizerGate
VLVanessa Lewi
11 November, 10:17 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:36 GMTCzech Cabinet Tenders Resignation
07:29 GMTMystery of Lost Norwegian Underwater Cable: Sea Monsters, Giant Squid, and Russian Submarines
07:10 GMT'Must Be Stopped': Norwegian Military's Plans for Firing Ranges in Russia's Proximity Blasted
06:59 GMTFears of Nepotism Voiced as NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Tipped to Head Norway's Central Bank
06:47 GMTMamma Mia! 'F*** Joe Biden' Pizza Becomes Hit in Florida
06:43 GMTAndrew Cuomo Wanted Female Staffers to Defend Him 'a la Joe Biden' in Sexual Harassment Case
06:29 GMT'You Must Put Your Job as an MP First', Boris Johnson Says Following Paterson Lobbying Row
06:23 GMTAs US Marks Veterans Day, Ex-WWII Soldier Fears Youth Failing to Learn From History
05:26 GMTLive Updates: Poland and Turkey Join in Decrying 'Hybrid Attack by Belarus' Amid Migrant Crisis
03:57 GMTCuomo Accusers Told Probers Ex-Gov. Was 'Checking Out' Every Woman at Work, New Transcripts Show
03:42 GMTGerman Greens Want to Get Post of Foreign Minister in Future Government, Reports Say
03:36 GMTAlgerian Foreign Minister Calls for Restoring Syrian Membership in Arab League
03:30 GMT‘Just Journey’: Biden Explains Supply Chains, Saying Again That Americans Don’t Understand Them
03:06 GMTPentagon to Launch 'Zero Trust' Cybersecurity Office in December Due to SolarWinds Attack - Report
03:05 GMTElon Musk Sells $1.1Bln in Tesla Stock to Cover Tax Obligations
02:22 GMTQuidditch Is Over? US TikToker Captures Lonely Broomstick Flying in the Sky - Video
02:11 GMTDeSantis Threatens to Send Migrants Flown Into Florida to Biden's Home State of Delaware
02:00 GMTPizza Express Pokes Fun at Eva Longoria After She Says Had Best Italian Food at Their Restaurant
01:10 GMTOnline Petition to Exclude Travis Scott From Coachella 2022 Reaches 30,000 Signatures
00:55 GMTNewsom Claims He Cancelled Trip to Climate Summit Because Kids Wanted Him Home for Halloween