Andrew Cuomo Wanted Female Staffers to Defend Him 'a la Joe Biden' in Sexual Harassment Case

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wanted his female staffers to defend him "a la Joe Biden" against sexual harassment claims, according to an inquiry conducted by Attorney General Letitia James.The results of the investigation, which showed that the Democrat did sexually harass 11 women, were unveiled in August, but were released to the public on 10 November. Among the documents is an interview with Andrew Cuomo himself.During the 11-hour grilling he spoke about how his administration tried to respond to the accusation made by former aide Lindsey Boylan. Cuomo's team drafted a letter that was never released to the public, and the official suggested that only female staffers should sign it, apparently in a bid to cast doubt over the accusation made against him and show that the politician is innocent.Allegations Against Joe BidenDuring the 2020 presidential campaign several women accused Joe Biden of sexual harassment. They claimed that the politician touched and kissed them without their consent.Former aide Tara Reade alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the Democrat. Ms Reade claimed that Biden forced her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers in 1993, when he was a senator for Delaware.Tara Reade filed a criminal complaint against the politician in April 2020. That same month a spokesperson for DC's Metropolitan Police Department said the case was "inactive".Biden dismissed all the accusations, calling them a lie, while his female staffers, both current and former, made statements defending the politician. Over 50 women, who worked with Joe Biden said they had never experienced sexual harassment by the politician.

