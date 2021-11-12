Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/swedish-oil-company-bosses-on-trial-for-aiding-and-abetting-war-crimes-in-sudan-1090673669.html
Swedish Oil Company Bosses on Trial for Aiding and Abetting War Crimes in Sudan
Swedish Oil Company Bosses on Trial for Aiding and Abetting War Crimes in Sudan
In one of the biggest cases in Swedish history, the executives of Lundin Oil, whose board notoriously included former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Carl... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T06:03+0000
2021-11-12T06:03+0000
news
business
europe
africa
sweden
oil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090334608_0:202:3067:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_013bdf814e8e22a31ab8a41326c33bfc.jpg
Lundin Oil chairman Ian Lundin and former CEO Alex Schneiter are being prosecuted for aiding and abetting crimes under international law committed in Sudan from 1999-2003 after an investigation that took eleven years, national broadcaster SVT has reported.The preliminary investigation, one of the biggest in the history of Sweden, began in 2010 and covers over 80,000 pages and with hundreds of interrogations and testimonies. It ultimately identified the two executives as having a decisive influence on Lundin Oil's operations in Sudan. The two are suspected of having contributed to the former Sudanese regime committing violations of the laws of war in order to secure the company's oil operations in the southern part of Sudan, the Public Prosecutor's Office said in a press release. In connection with the prosecution, Lundin Energy AB is being asked to pay damages of nearly SEK 1.4 billion ($160 million), which according to the prosecutor corresponds to the value of the profits the company made from the sale of the business in 2003, according to the press release.Lundin Oil became active in Sudan in 1991 amid a civil war there. As the country opened up for oil extraction, Lundin Oil began exploration in a previously protected area in southern Sudan – which, according to the indictment, subsequently resulted in fighting and attacks in the region that affected civilians.According to chamber prosecutor Karolina Wieslander, the accused representatives of Lundin Oil "promoted the crimes that the military and its allied militia came to commit to enable oil operations". The prosecution said thousands of civilians were killed or misplaced, and that the military and its allied militia systematically attacked civilians from planes and helicopter gunships.Per the indictment, the company informed the government of planned oil exploration, which in turn required the military and the militias to take control of the areas through combat. In connection with these battles, the military and regiment-allied militia committed crimes against the civilian population, the prosecution wrote."The main evidence here consists of a large number of civilians who were subjected to attacks. We will also hear witnesses who worked with and studied the situation in Sudan and who, among other things, met refugees and heard their stories. In addition, we rely on written reporting from the area, mainly from the UN and other international organisations as well as from journalists who have covered the area", Karolina Wieslander said, as quoted by SVT.Interestingly enough, Sweden's former Prime Minister Carl Bildt, who joined the board of Lundin Oil AB in 2000, drawing substantial criticism, was questioned, but conspicuously escaped prosecution and is only a witness in the case.Lundin and Schneiter, who both deny the charges, risk lengthy prison terms if convicted. Ian Lundin's lawyer Torgny Wetterberg called the indictment "remarkably wrong" suggesting that it will ultimately "break [down] at all counts".Lundin Energy (formerly Lundin Petroleum and Lundin Oil) is now almost solely focused on exploration in Norway, where it has dozens of licenses.
https://sputniknews.com/20210816/ussr-handled-afghanistan-pullout-better-than-us-former-swedish-prime-minister-carl-bildt-says-1083617888.html
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090334608_152:0:2881:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1dbed73bbb28a43c8825357e81697aa0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, business, europe, africa, sweden, oil

Swedish Oil Company Bosses on Trial for Aiding and Abetting War Crimes in Sudan

06:03 GMT 12.11.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAHA person wearing a Sudan's flag stand in front of a burning pile of tyres during a protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021.
A person wearing a Sudan's flag stand in front of a burning pile of tyres during a protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
In one of the biggest cases in Swedish history, the executives of Lundin Oil, whose board notoriously included former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Carl Bildt, stand accused of knowingly paving the way for war crimes.
Lundin Oil chairman Ian Lundin and former CEO Alex Schneiter are being prosecuted for aiding and abetting crimes under international law committed in Sudan from 1999-2003 after an investigation that took eleven years, national broadcaster SVT has reported.
The preliminary investigation, one of the biggest in the history of Sweden, began in 2010 and covers over 80,000 pages and with hundreds of interrogations and testimonies. It ultimately identified the two executives as having a decisive influence on Lundin Oil's operations in Sudan. The two are suspected of having contributed to the former Sudanese regime committing violations of the laws of war in order to secure the company's oil operations in the southern part of Sudan, the Public Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

In connection with the prosecution, Lundin Energy AB is being asked to pay damages of nearly SEK 1.4 billion ($160 million), which according to the prosecutor corresponds to the value of the profits the company made from the sale of the business in 2003, according to the press release.

Lundin Oil became active in Sudan in 1991 amid a civil war there. As the country opened up for oil extraction, Lundin Oil began exploration in a previously protected area in southern Sudan – which, according to the indictment, subsequently resulted in fighting and attacks in the region that affected civilians.

According to chamber prosecutor Karolina Wieslander, the accused representatives of Lundin Oil "promoted the crimes that the military and its allied militia came to commit to enable oil operations". The prosecution said thousands of civilians were killed or misplaced, and that the military and its allied militia systematically attacked civilians from planes and helicopter gunships.
Per the indictment, the company informed the government of planned oil exploration, which in turn required the military and the militias to take control of the areas through combat. In connection with these battles, the military and regiment-allied militia committed crimes against the civilian population, the prosecution wrote.

"The main evidence here consists of a large number of civilians who were subjected to attacks. We will also hear witnesses who worked with and studied the situation in Sudan and who, among other things, met refugees and heard their stories. In addition, we rely on written reporting from the area, mainly from the UN and other international organisations as well as from journalists who have covered the area", Karolina Wieslander said, as quoted by SVT.
Interestingly enough, Sweden's former Prime Minister Carl Bildt, who joined the board of Lundin Oil AB in 2000, drawing substantial criticism, was questioned, but conspicuously escaped prosecution and is only a witness in the case.
U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2021
USSR Handled Afghanistan Pullout Better Than US, Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt Says
16 August, 05:05 GMT
Lundin and Schneiter, who both deny the charges, risk lengthy prison terms if convicted. Ian Lundin's lawyer Torgny Wetterberg called the indictment "remarkably wrong" suggesting that it will ultimately "break [down] at all counts".
Lundin Energy (formerly Lundin Petroleum and Lundin Oil) is now almost solely focused on exploration in Norway, where it has dozens of licenses.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:11 GMTCanada to Withdraw Non-Essential Personnel From Embassy in Haiti
06:03 GMTSwedish Oil Company Bosses on Trial for Aiding and Abetting War Crimes in Sudan
05:52 GMT'A Pretty Glorious Sight', Indian-American Astronaut Raja Chari Says After Arriving at Space Station
05:49 GMTPoland and Lithuania Using Migration Crisis for Getting Funds From EU, Belarusian Diplomat Says
05:46 GMTBoris Johnson's Cabinet Reportedly Scrambling to Patch Up Divisions as PM 'F***ed Up' Paterson Row
05:28 GMT'Sh**show': Extinction Rebellion Leaves Pile of Waste in Front of Australian Minister's Office
05:14 GMTDenmark's Plan to Sell Its Used F-16s Sparks Concerns Fighter Jets May End Up 'in Wrong Hands'
04:49 GMTRussian Aerospace Forces to Get 4 Serial 5th-Generation Su-57 Fighters in December, Source Says
03:53 GMTWhite House Unveils New Effort to Address US Troops' Exposure to Toxic Substances
02:41 GMTWikiLeaks' Julian Assange Permitted to Marry Stella Moris in UK Jail – Reports
01:45 GMTRussia May Close Air Routes to Asia If EU Introduces Sanctions Against Aeroflot - Expert
01:36 GMTNearly 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank - Reports
01:30 GMTEU Calls on Sudanese Military to Return Full Liberty to Ousted Prime Minister
01:12 GMTSeveral Bomb Threats Prompt Evacuations at NYU, MIT & USC Universities
01:02 GMTWatch: SpinLaunch Conducts First Successful Test of Giant ‘Suborbital Accelerator’ Satellite Sling
00:58 GMTFlorida Governor Blames 'Biden’s Lawlessness' for Florida Murder Tied to Migrant
00:56 GMTC’est Honteux, Harris
00:10 GMTIsraeli Couple Arrested by Turkish Authorities After Allegedly Photographing Erdogan's Home
YesterdaySharks Are Once Again Swimming in London's River Thames After Undergoing Ecological Revival
Yesterday‘Imagine if Trump Said This’: Biden Sets Twitterstorm After Calling Satchel Paige ‘The Great Negro’