'Spoiled Brat & a Disgrace': Fans Slam Neymar After Brazilian Star's Angry Exchange With Referee

Brazilian footballer Neymar is known for his on-field antics and in the past, fans have accused him of faking his injuries on the pitch. His Thursday feud with... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

Fans have slammed Brazil forward Neymar for his angry outburst at referee Roberto Tobar during his national team's 1-0 triumph in a World Cup qualifying clash on Thursday.While some football lovers labelled Neymar as a "disgrace", others declared him as a "spoiled brat" who doesn't believe in giving respect to the custodians of the sport's rules.The incident happened after just nine minutes of game time, as an angry Neymar shouted into the referee's face before his chest-to-chest collision with him.However, Neymar was let off by the referee as he didn't penalise the 29-year-old footballer for making contact with him.Neymar's luck not only helped him in avoiding punishment, but also sealed Brazil's place in next year's World Cup in Qatar. After all, it was the PSG forward who provided the assist which allowed Lucas Paqueta to deliver the winner in the 72nd minute.With their triumph over Colombia, Brazil became the first team from South America to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Middle East.

