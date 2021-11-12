Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/spoiled-brat--a-disgrace-fans-slam-neymar-after-brazilian-stars-angry-exchange-with-referee-1090680057.html
'Spoiled Brat & a Disgrace': Fans Slam Neymar After Brazilian Star's Angry Exchange With Referee
'Spoiled Brat & a Disgrace': Fans Slam Neymar After Brazilian Star's Angry Exchange With Referee
Brazilian footballer Neymar is known for his on-field antics and in the past, fans have accused him of faking his injuries on the pitch. His Thursday feud with... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T10:57+0000
2021-11-12T10:57+0000
football
football
sport
football fans
world cup qualifier
sputnik
fans
confrontation
sport
football
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090680991_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_6a7a74c679d075a6d545004dcb852ea8.jpg
Fans have slammed Brazil forward Neymar for his angry outburst at referee Roberto Tobar during his national team's 1-0 triumph in a World Cup qualifying clash on Thursday.While some football lovers labelled Neymar as a "disgrace", others declared him as a "spoiled brat" who doesn't believe in giving respect to the custodians of the sport's rules.The incident happened after just nine minutes of game time, as an angry Neymar shouted into the referee's face before his chest-to-chest collision with him.However, Neymar was let off by the referee as he didn't penalise the 29-year-old footballer for making contact with him.Neymar's luck not only helped him in avoiding punishment, but also sealed Brazil's place in next year's World Cup in Qatar. After all, it was the PSG forward who provided the assist which allowed Lucas Paqueta to deliver the winner in the 72nd minute.With their triumph over Colombia, Brazil became the first team from South America to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Middle East.
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/watch-furious-neymars-ugly-confrontation-with-referee-in-brazils-victory-over-colombia-1090676841.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090680991_148:0:2740:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_6f6fc269a8f382b51cf0905308c459d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, football fans, world cup qualifier, sputnik, fans, confrontation, sport, football, sport, football fans, supporters, psg, fans, neymar, paris saint-germain (psg), football, referee , football team, football star

'Spoiled Brat & a Disgrace': Fans Slam Neymar After Brazilian Star's Angry Exchange With Referee

10:57 GMT 12.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / NELSON ALMEIDAChilean referee Roberto Tobar speaks with Brazil's Neymar during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Brazil and Colombia, at the Neo Quimica Arena, previously known as Arena Corinthians, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 11, 2021.
Chilean referee Roberto Tobar speaks with Brazil's Neymar during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Brazil and Colombia, at the Neo Quimica Arena, previously known as Arena Corinthians, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / NELSON ALMEIDA
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Brazilian footballer Neymar is known for his on-field antics and in the past, fans have accused him of faking his injuries on the pitch. His Thursday feud with a referee in Sao Paulo is the latest addition to his long list of confrontations and run-ins with match officials.
Fans have slammed Brazil forward Neymar for his angry outburst at referee Roberto Tobar during his national team's 1-0 triumph in a World Cup qualifying clash on Thursday.
While some football lovers labelled Neymar as a "disgrace", others declared him as a "spoiled brat" who doesn't believe in giving respect to the custodians of the sport's rules.
The incident happened after just nine minutes of game time, as an angry Neymar shouted into the referee's face before his chest-to-chest collision with him.
However, Neymar was let off by the referee as he didn't penalise the 29-year-old footballer for making contact with him.
Brazil's Neymar gestures during a qualifying soccer match against Colombia for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Nov.11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
Watch: Furious Neymar's Ugly Confrontation With Referee in Brazil's Victory Over Colombia
10:04 GMT
Neymar's luck not only helped him in avoiding punishment, but also sealed Brazil's place in next year's World Cup in Qatar. After all, it was the PSG forward who provided the assist which allowed Lucas Paqueta to deliver the winner in the 72nd minute.
With their triumph over Colombia, Brazil became the first team from South America to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Middle East.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:57 GMT'Spoiled Brat & a Disgrace': Fans Slam Neymar After Brazilian Star's Angry Exchange With Referee
10:49 GMTNSBA Allegedly Engaged With White House Before Penning Letter Branding Parents 'Domestic Terrorists'
10:45 GMTRussian Radars Detect Six NATO Reconnaissance Flights Over Black Sea
10:26 GMTPolish Foreign Ministry Condemns German Flag Burning Incident During March in Warsaw - Video
10:04 GMTWatch: Furious Neymar's Ugly Confrontation With Referee in Brazil's Victory Over Colombia
09:49 GMTEmily Ratajkowski Reveals She Has Not Heard From Robin Thicke Since Making Groping Allegation
09:48 GMTHoly Water and Prayers Used to Cleanse Belgian Church After Couple Have Sex on Altar
09:46 GMTKremlin Slams US Claims About Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine as 'Groundless'
09:45 GMTExplosion Targeting Mosque Reportedly Kills 3, Wounds 15 in Nangarhar, Afghanistan
09:42 GMTDrug Cartels 'Murder Individuals' on American Side of US-Mexico Border Amid Migration Crisis
09:38 GMTNew COP26 Draft Declaration Waters Down Calls to End Fossil Fuel Use
09:08 GMTChinese Communist Party Brands Upcoming US Democracy Summit as 'Ironic'
09:01 GMTArizona School Board President 'Busted' for Collecting 1984-Style Dossier on Dissident Parents
08:49 GMTInternational Space Station Urgently Changes Orbit to Avoid Collision With Chinese Debris
08:46 GMTJurgen Klopp Blasts UK PM Johnson, Says Leaders Should Be Elected for Merits Not Weird Haircuts
07:57 GMTFake Vaccination Racket Busted in India's Uttar Pradesh
07:55 GMTIndia's Covaxin Has 77.8% Efficacy Rate Against Symptomatic COVID-19 Infection, Reveals Lancet Study
07:49 GMTThree Migrants Missing Off French Coast in English Channel
07:37 GMTKyle Rittenhouse's Mum Says Her Son 'Not a White Supremacist' as She Scolds Biden for 'Defaming' Him
07:28 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Gives His Shirt & Hug to Young Fan Following Portugal's Draw With Ireland - Video