Watch: Furious Neymar's Ugly Confrontation With Referee in Brazil's Victory Over Colombia
10:04 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 12.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Andre PennerBrazil's Neymar gestures during a qualifying soccer match against Colombia for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Nov.11, 2021
This is not the first time that Neymar has confronted a match official or a referee during a football game. In 2019, after his team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was sent packing out of the Champions League by Man United, the Brazilian attempted to enter the referees' office. A year later, he had a feud with referee Jerome Brisard in the tunnel.
A furious Neymar had an ugly confrontation with referee Roberto Tobar during Brazil's tense 1-0 triumph over Colombia in a World Cup qualifying match on Thursday.
While Neymar's national team booked their spot in next year's World Cup in Qatar, the PSG forward was left visibly agitated by the bruising and physical tactics of the Colombian defenders, who landed heavy blows on him with the excruciating nature of their play.
The strategy of the visitors' back-line, in order to contain Neymar, was to restrict his forward movement and to achieve their goal, a battery of defenders remained circled around him. Although the ploy worked for the Colombians, it resulted in Neymar falling to the ground on multiple occasions, which hurt him as well.
Even though Neymar escaped any penalty or fine for the incident, which took place in the ninth-minute of the match, Tobar handed him a yellow card later as the Brazilian superstar dissented against his decisions.
During their ugly exchange, Neymar and the referee came face-to-face with each other. The former Barcelona star was even seen making contact with Tobar.
Despite having an argument with Tobar during the early stages of the game, Neymar was the main man behind Brazil's 1-0 win as it was his assist which helped Lucas Paqueta deliver the winner in the 72nd minute.
With his assist, Neymar continued his impressive run of form in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. So far, the 29-year-old footballer has scored seven goals and provided an equal number of assists in his country's 12 qualifying games.
