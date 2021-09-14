https://sputniknews.com/20210914/psg-star-neymar-reportedly-has-ethical-clause-in-his-contract-making-him-7mln-richer-annually-1089067747.html
PSG Star Neymar Reportedly Has 'Ethical Clause' in His Contract, Making Him $7Mln Richer Annually
Brazilian forward Neymar is among the highest-earning footballers on the planet. In 2017, he broke the all-time record for a transfer fee in football history... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
Brazilian forward Neymar is among the highest-earning footballers on the planet. In 2017, he broke the all-time record for a transfer fee in football history after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) paid a staggering $260 million to secure his arrival at Parc des Princes from Catalan giants Barcelona.
PSG playmaker Neymar receives an additional $7 million sum annually from the Ligue 1 club for successfully adhering to an "ethical clause" in his contract. It requires him to steer clear of any kind of "political or religious propaganda" which may cause irreparable damage to the French side's image, Spanish outlet El Mundo reports.
According to the terms of his contract, Neymar, who receives a handsome $700,000 a week from the Parisians, cannot make "negative public comments about the club".
The agreement also stipulates that he exhibits "exemplary behaviour" and remains "courteous, punctual, friendly and available to fans" whenever asked to do so by the French club.
However, the religious component in his contract has confused many, considering Neymar has always been open about his Christian faith.
"Life only make sense when our highest ideal is to serve Christ," the Sao Paulo-born player once said.
Moreover, he celebrated Barcelona's Champions League title triumph in 2015 with a headband, which read "100 percent Jesus".
In May, Neymar signed a new deal with PSG, extending his stay in France's capital until 2025.
Last month, he became reunited with his good friend Lionel Messi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract.
The duo - alongside 2018 World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe - will be eager to claim both the Ligue 1 and Champions League glory for Mauricio Pochettino's side in 2021-22.
But Neymar has featured in only one game for the Paris-based club this season and that 66-minute appearance came in PSG's 2-0 victory over Reims in August.
PSG will kickstart their Champions League campaign on Wednesday and Neymar is expected to make a return to the team's playing XI for their match against Belgium's Brugge.