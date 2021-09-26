Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/psgs-kylian-mbappe-caught-on-camera-lamenting-neymar-would-not-give-him-passes-1089429640.html
PSG's Kylian Mbappe Caught on Camera 'Lamenting Neymar Would Not Give Him Passes'
PSG's Kylian Mbappe Caught on Camera 'Lamenting Neymar Would Not Give Him Passes'
On Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain took on Montpellier in a Ligue 1 clash, defeating the latter 2-0 in a match with worries that the latter would equalise in the... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
sport
football
soccer
neymar
paris saint-germain (psg)
kylian mbappe
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089429748_0:0:2853:1606_1920x0_80_0_0_a87e1ab25050aaa6a683685e01e3e502.jpg
PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, who was substituted in the 88th minute by manager Mauricio Pochettino, complained to one of his fellow players that another teammate, iconic footballer Neymar, would not pass to him, according to multiple media reports.Mbappe's discontent and alleged complaints about his teammate were filmed on a video that was later shared online.In the decisive moment of the game, Neymar assisted Julian Draxler in what turned out to be the second goal for PSG.According to some users who analysed Mbappe's performance during the match, Neymar had passed to him several times, but the striker failed to capitalise on the opportunities.Pochettino said that his team was generally strong during the match, noting that their victory was "deserved".Paris Saint-Germain tops Ligue 1, with a ten-point edge over Marseille. The Parisians have won all eight of their league fixtures this season.
sport, football, soccer, neymar, paris saint-germain (psg), kylian mbappe

PSG's Kylian Mbappe Caught on Camera 'Lamenting Neymar Would Not Give Him Passes'

18:39 GMT 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / GONZALO FUENTESSoccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Montpellier - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 25, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Montpellier - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 25, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / GONZALO FUENTES
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
On Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain took on Montpellier in a Ligue 1 clash, defeating the latter 2-0 in a match with worries that the latter would equalise in the dying minutes of the game.
PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, who was substituted in the 88th minute by manager Mauricio Pochettino, complained to one of his fellow players that another teammate, iconic footballer Neymar, would not pass to him, according to multiple media reports.

"He [Neymar] does not give me that pass", a disappointed Mbappe said on the bench, according to RMC Sports.

Mbappe's discontent and alleged complaints about his teammate were filmed on a video that was later shared online.
In the decisive moment of the game, Neymar assisted Julian Draxler in what turned out to be the second goal for PSG.
According to some users who analysed Mbappe's performance during the match, Neymar had passed to him several times, but the striker failed to capitalise on the opportunities.
Pochettino said that his team was generally strong during the match, noting that their victory was "deserved".

"There were two different periods: the first one during which we created chances against, with a game much more direct and less structured than what we like to do", Pochettino said, as cited by PSG Talk. "In the second half, we have more control, and we created opportunities by precisely controlling. I am satisfied with the evening's performance!"

Paris Saint-Germain tops Ligue 1, with a ten-point edge over Marseille. The Parisians have won all eight of their league fixtures this season.
