Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: EU Court Supports European Commission's 2017 Decision to Fine Google 2.4 Billion Euros
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/pla-eastern-theater-command-conducts-combat-readiness-patrol-near-taiwan-straits-1090618994.html
PLA Eastern Theatre Command Conducts Combat Readiness Patrol Near Taiwan Straits
PLA Eastern Theatre Command Conducts Combat Readiness Patrol Near Taiwan Straits
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command and the Chinese Defence Ministry consecutively issued coping measures and warnings from both... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T10:02+0000
2021-11-10T10:21+0000
pla
asia & pacific
us
military drills
china
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090247616_0:205:3165:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_af6788b9c42b512e263cf5f5194ebd17.jpg
It happened after the media reported that some US congressmen and senators flew to Taiwan on a military plane, which experts said shows the PLA's high combat readiness and well-prepared contingency plan.The PLA Eastern Theatre Command conducted a joint combat readiness patrol near the Taiwan Straits to further improve the joint combat capability of multiple military services and branches, said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theatre Command, on Tuesday.Shi's remarks were made after Taiwan's authority said that US congressmen and senators took a military plane to the island.Taiwan is part of Chinese territory, and this drill is targeted at a certain country's seriously wrong moves and remarks on the Taiwan question and Taiwan secessionists' activities and is a necessary measure to safeguard the country's sovereignty, Shi said.The command will stay on high alert, take the necessary measures and strike back against any move that endangers China's core interests and any provocation that threatens the peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, and firmly safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Shi.The defence authority of Taiwan said on Tuesday night that six PLA aircraft, namely four J-16 fighter jets, a Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft, and a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, entered the island's self-proclaimed southwest air defence identification zone on Tuesday.Observers said that since Senior Colonel Shi said the operation was a joint one involving the coordinated actions of multiple service arms and branches, there must have been other forces in addition to the aircraft the Taiwan defence authorities had announced, like warships of the PLA Navy.Three hours after the US military plane landed, Tan Kefei, spokesperson of China's Defence Ministry said China lodged firm opposition and strong condemnation against the US congressmen's visit, warning the US to stop all provocative actions that escalate tensions across the Taiwan Straits.Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The US actions grossly interfere in China's internal affairs, seriously undermine China's territorial sovereignty, and pose a grave threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, the spokesperson said.China must and will be reunited. No one should underestimate the Chinese people's strong resolve, firm will, and strong ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The PLA will always remain on high alert and take all the necessary measures to resolutely smash any external interference and separatist attempts of "Taiwan independence", said the spokesperson.Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times that the combat readiness patrol shows that troops from the PLA stand by all the time to prepare for combat under complicated circumstances.This is not the first time that US military planes have landed at Taiwan's airports, as they did in June and July this year. However, the Chinese PLA showed a different sign this time, in terms of its speed in releasing information and its military action.The reaction from the PLA Eastern Theatre Command and the Defence Ministry marks a change in the previously delayed response to such provocations, displays the PLA's high combat readiness and complete, well-prepared contingency plan, experts said.This article was originally published by the Global Times
Its Chinese Territory, and China has every right to impose No Fly Zone and Blockade the Island of Taiwan!!! If the sessionists dare to even fire one bullet, then China has the right to Saturate Bon
0
1
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090247616_217:0:2948:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_82a48f0c417e4dbb9f3e39ac78a8352b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pla, asia & pacific, us, military drills, china, taiwan

PLA Eastern Theatre Command Conducts Combat Readiness Patrol Near Taiwan Straits

10:02 GMT 10.11.2021 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 10.11.2021)
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC Chinese and Taiwanese national flags are displayed alongside a military airplane in this illustration taken April 9, 2021
 Chinese and Taiwanese national flags are displayed alongside a military airplane in this illustration taken April 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command and the Chinese Defence Ministry consecutively issued coping measures and warnings from both military and informational aspects.
It happened after the media reported that some US congressmen and senators flew to Taiwan on a military plane, which experts said shows the PLA's high combat readiness and well-prepared contingency plan.
The PLA Eastern Theatre Command conducted a joint combat readiness patrol near the Taiwan Straits to further improve the joint combat capability of multiple military services and branches, said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theatre Command, on Tuesday.
Shi's remarks were made after Taiwan's authority said that US congressmen and senators took a military plane to the island.
Taiwan is part of Chinese territory, and this drill is targeted at a certain country's seriously wrong moves and remarks on the Taiwan question and Taiwan secessionists' activities and is a necessary measure to safeguard the country's sovereignty, Shi said.
The command will stay on high alert, take the necessary measures and strike back against any move that endangers China's core interests and any provocation that threatens the peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, and firmly safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Shi.
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying''USA'' is formed by lighting on the Taipei Grand Hotel, to thank the U.S. who will give Taiwan 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine after the COVID-19 alert rose to level 3 , in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Taiwan is desperate for vaccines after a sudden outbreak that started in late April caught authorities by surprise
''USA'' is formed by lighting on the Taipei Grand Hotel, to thank the U.S. who will give Taiwan 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine after the COVID-19 alert rose to level 3 , in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Taiwan is desperate for vaccines after a sudden outbreak that started in late April caught authorities by surprise - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
''USA'' is formed by lighting on the Taipei Grand Hotel, to thank the U.S. who will give Taiwan 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine after the COVID-19 alert rose to level 3 , in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Taiwan is desperate for vaccines after a sudden outbreak that started in late April caught authorities by surprise
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
The defence authority of Taiwan said on Tuesday night that six PLA aircraft, namely four J-16 fighter jets, a Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft, and a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, entered the island's self-proclaimed southwest air defence identification zone on Tuesday.
Observers said that since Senior Colonel Shi said the operation was a joint one involving the coordinated actions of multiple service arms and branches, there must have been other forces in addition to the aircraft the Taiwan defence authorities had announced, like warships of the PLA Navy.
Three hours after the US military plane landed, Tan Kefei, spokesperson of China's Defence Ministry said China lodged firm opposition and strong condemnation against the US congressmen's visit, warning the US to stop all provocative actions that escalate tensions across the Taiwan Straits.
Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The US actions grossly interfere in China's internal affairs, seriously undermine China's territorial sovereignty, and pose a grave threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, the spokesperson said.

"We urge the US to immediately stop its provocative moves and all destructive actions that escalate tensions across the Taiwan Straits, and not send a wrong signal to 'Taiwan independence' forces. We warn the DPP authorities not to misjudge the situation or act in a desperate way; otherwise, it will only lead Taiwan into a grave disaster", the spokesperson from the Defence Ministry said.

China must and will be reunited. No one should underestimate the Chinese people's strong resolve, firm will, and strong ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The PLA will always remain on high alert and take all the necessary measures to resolutely smash any external interference and separatist attempts of "Taiwan independence", said the spokesperson.
© Zhang BinThe frigate Enshi (Hull 627), Yongzhou (Hull 628), Bazhong (Hull 625), and Wuzhou (Hull 626) steam in formation during a 9-day maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea in late November, 2020. They are attached to a frigate flotilla of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command.
The frigate Enshi (Hull 627), Yongzhou (Hull 628), Bazhong (Hull 625), and Wuzhou (Hull 626) steam in formation during a 9-day maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea in late November, 2020. They are attached to a frigate flotilla of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
The frigate Enshi (Hull 627), Yongzhou (Hull 628), Bazhong (Hull 625), and Wuzhou (Hull 626) steam in formation during a 9-day maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea in late November, 2020. They are attached to a frigate flotilla of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command.
© Zhang Bin
Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times that the combat readiness patrol shows that troops from the PLA stand by all the time to prepare for combat under complicated circumstances.

"On one hand, foreign forces are increasingly interfering with China's domestic affairs, and on the other, Taiwan secessionists keep provocations trying to integrate itself into the international community. Hence, the PLA has to be prepared for combat. Once the red line is touched, the PLA will do whatever it takes to solve the Taiwan question", Song said.

This is not the first time that US military planes have landed at Taiwan's airports, as they did in June and July this year. However, the Chinese PLA showed a different sign this time, in terms of its speed in releasing information and its military action.
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanSupporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate for the KMT, or Nationalist Party, Han Kuo-yu pass along a giant Taiwanese flag for the start of a campaign rally in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung city on Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Supporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate for the KMT, or Nationalist Party, Han Kuo-yu pass along a giant Taiwanese flag for the start of a campaign rally in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung city on Friday, Jan 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
Supporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate for the KMT, or Nationalist Party, Han Kuo-yu pass along a giant Taiwanese flag for the start of a campaign rally in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung city on Friday, Jan 10, 2020
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
The reaction from the PLA Eastern Theatre Command and the Defence Ministry marks a change in the previously delayed response to such provocations, displays the PLA's high combat readiness and complete, well-prepared contingency plan, experts said.
This article was originally published by the Global Times
300000
Discuss
Popular comments
Its Chinese Territory, and China has every right to impose No Fly Zone and Blockade the Island of Taiwan!!! If the sessionists dare to even fire one bullet, then China has the right to Saturate Bon
Rus Hammer Head
10 November, 13:10 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:27 GMTKremlin Alarmed Over Situation at Poland-Belarus Border, Understands Its Complexity
11:24 GMTUS Department of Justice to Launch Crackdown on Corporate Crime 'in Weeks to Come'
11:09 GMTNew, 'Normal': Are Moderate Democrats Trying to 'Rebrand' Themselves?
10:17 GMTEU Court Supports European Commission's 2017 Decision to Fine Google 2.4 Billion Euros
10:10 GMTGoogle Wins Legal Case Over Safari Browser Tracking in UK Supreme Court
10:02 GMTPLA Eastern Theatre Command Conducts Combat Readiness Patrol Near Taiwan Straits
10:02 GMTUK Police Formally Considering Calls to Investigate 'Cash for Peerage' Allegations
09:42 GMTNetizens Outraged as Speeding Car Rams Into Vehicles, Tossing People in India's Jodhpur - Video
09:32 GMTPakistan Hopes for Resumption of Kartarpur Pilgrimage After Statement By Indian Punjab State Chief
09:10 GMTWar on Memes: US Surgeon General Announces Online Tool to Fight Against COVID 'Misinformation'
08:54 GMTUK Supreme Court to Announce Ruling on 'Significant' Lloyd v Google Case Over User Privacy Breach
08:13 GMTThousands of Migrants Camp Out at Belarus-Poland Border
08:10 GMTRussia Ready for Substantive Dialogue With Canada on Syria, Ambassador Says
08:04 GMT'Presidents are not Kings': Judge OKs House's Access to 6 January Capitol Riot-Related Docs
07:51 GMTMPs and Constituents Divided Over Geoffrey Cox's Second Job Scandal
07:07 GMTSweden to Lower Threshold for Legal Gender Change to Twelve
07:00 GMTRussian Military Detects US Air Force E-8C Reconnaissance, Strike Coordination Plane Over Black Sea
06:46 GMTAustrian Interior Minister Asks EU to Help Poland Protect External Borders
06:46 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Refutes Polish President Duda's Accusations Over Migration Border Crisis
06:20 GMTKishida Elected Japan's 101st Prime Minister