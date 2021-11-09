https://sputniknews.com/20211109/chinese-defense-ministry-condemns-visit-of-us-congressmen-to-taiwan-1090597415.html

Chinese Defenсe Ministry Condemns Visit of US Congressmen to Taiwan

Chinese Defenсe Ministry Condemns Visit of US Congressmen to Taiwan

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China condemns the visit of US congressmen to Taiwan and calls on Washington to stop provocations, Chinese Defenсe Ministry spokesman Tan... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

"We strongly oppose and condemn this. Taiwan is an integral part of China. The US has grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, seriously damaged China's territorial sovereignty, and threatened peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We call on the US to immediately cease its provocative actions," the spokesman said on WeChat.Earlier, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported that a military plane carrying a delegation of US congressmen had landed on the island of Taiwan on Tuesday evening.

