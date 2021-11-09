Registration was successful!
LIVE: Migrants Set Up Camp at Belarus-Poland Border
Chinese Defenсe Ministry Condemns Visit of US Congressmen to Taiwan
Chinese Defenсe Ministry Condemns Visit of US Congressmen to Taiwan
asia & pacific, us, taiwan strait

Chinese Defenсe Ministry Condemns Visit of US Congressmen to Taiwan

13:58 GMT 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / Stephen LamA demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during an stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, U.S., January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo
A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during an stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, U.S., January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / Stephen Lam
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China condemns the visit of US congressmen to Taiwan and calls on Washington to stop provocations, Chinese Defenсe Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Tuesday.
"We strongly oppose and condemn this. Taiwan is an integral part of China. The US has grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, seriously damaged China's territorial sovereignty, and threatened peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We call on the US to immediately cease its provocative actions," the spokesman said on WeChat.
Earlier, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported that a military plane carrying a delegation of US congressmen had landed on the island of Taiwan on Tuesday evening.
