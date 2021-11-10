https://sputniknews.com/20211110/biden-intends-to-discuss-covid-19-origins-with-xi-during-upcoming-summit-1090634759.html

Biden Intends to Discuss COVID-19 Origins With Xi During Upcoming Summit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is planning to discuss the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

"That is going to be a part of it", Blinken said at the DealBook Online Summit in response to a question whether the US president was planning to discuss the origins of the novel coronavirus with Xi.Blinken noted that some people in China mistakenly think the US investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus is a tool to hammer Beijing.Blinken noted that the two presidents have had a couple of extended conversations on all topics in the past since Biden assumed office in January.In August, US intelligence provided Biden with a report on the origins of the novel coronavirus, but was unable to conclude whether the virus was transmitted from an animal to a human in a natural process, or originated in a Chinese laboratory.

