Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/biden-intends-to-discuss-covid-19-origins-with-xi-during-upcoming-summit-1090634759.html
Biden Intends to Discuss COVID-19 Origins With Xi During Upcoming Summit
Biden Intends to Discuss COVID-19 Origins With Xi During Upcoming Summit
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is planning to discuss the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T18:36+0000
2021-11-10T18:58+0000
world
us
asia & pacific
china
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082008929_0:3:3001:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_96060e7a083d985b4fc2d72b8b7c4ffe.jpg
"That is going to be a part of it", Blinken said at the DealBook Online Summit in response to a question whether the US president was planning to discuss the origins of the novel coronavirus with Xi.Blinken noted that some people in China mistakenly think the US investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus is a tool to hammer Beijing.Blinken noted that the two presidents have had a couple of extended conversations on all topics in the past since Biden assumed office in January.In August, US intelligence provided Biden with a report on the origins of the novel coronavirus, but was unable to conclude whether the virus was transmitted from an animal to a human in a natural process, or originated in a Chinese laboratory.
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/china-calls-report-of-us-intelligence-community-on-covid-19-origin-unscientific-1090338661.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082008929_111:0:2778:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_290cc8b4ede13348cb8d94d83caf9fbb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, us, asia & pacific, china, covid-19

Biden Intends to Discuss COVID-19 Origins With Xi During Upcoming Summit

18:36 GMT 10.11.2021 (Updated: 18:58 GMT 10.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Lintao ZhangFILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© AP Photo / Lintao Zhang
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is planning to discuss the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during their upcoming virtual summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
"That is going to be a part of it", Blinken said at the DealBook Online Summit in response to a question whether the US president was planning to discuss the origins of the novel coronavirus with Xi.
Blinken noted that some people in China mistakenly think the US investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus is a tool to hammer Beijing.

"But it is not at all the point. This is not about pointing the finger and putting blame. It is about understanding what happened so that we are in a better place to prevent it from happening again", he said.

Blinken noted that the two presidents have had a couple of extended conversations on all topics in the past since Biden assumed office in January.

"Multiple hours on the phone, but now we have an opportunity for them to get together at least face-to-face virtually, and hopefully at some point in person", he said.

A visitor wearing a face mask takes a photo of a model of a coronavirus and boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at a display by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic largely under control, China's capital on Saturday kicked off one of the first large-scale public events since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, as tens of thousands of attendees were expected to visit displays from nearly 2,000 Chinese and foreign companies showcasing their products and services. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
China Calls Report of US Intelligence Community on COVID-19 Origin Unscientific
30 October, 07:27 GMT
In August, US intelligence provided Biden with a report on the origins of the novel coronavirus, but was unable to conclude whether the virus was transmitted from an animal to a human in a natural process, or originated in a Chinese laboratory.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:54 GMT'Cure Your Limp Democracy': Non-Profit's Ad on 'Electile Dysfunction' Goes Viral in US
18:53 GMTAfghanistan's Chief of Staff Plans to Recruit 150,000 New Soldiers
18:36 GMTBiden Intends to Discuss COVID-19 Origins With Xi During Upcoming Summit
18:11 GMTImran Khan: Daesh Terrorists Enter Pakistan From Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
18:10 GMTRussia Eyes Wider Consular Presence in Canada, With New Mission in Vancouver - Ambassador
18:10 GMTUS Wants Russia to Explain 'Military Buildup' Near Ukraine’s Border
18:01 GMTThree Houthi Ballistic Missiles Reportedly Strike Saudi Base in Dhahran Al-Janub
17:58 GMTElection Watchdog Says Over 17K 2020 Ballot Images Destroyed in Georgia Making Audits Impossible
17:54 GMT'Tale as Old as Time': Users Scoff Over Meta Announcement of Targeting Restrictions
17:40 GMTVon der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden
17:21 GMT'Deep S***': NRA 'Secret Tapes' Revealing Group's Post-Columbine Strategy Leaked After Two Decades
17:18 GMTBiden Vows to Strike Back at Price Gouging in US Energy Sector
17:11 GMTRNA Molecule Triggers COVID-19 Immunity in Mice Without Vaccination - Yale University
16:23 GMTRosenbaum 'Threatened My Life Twice' Says Rittenhouse as He Takes the Stand
16:23 GMTBill Gates Could Have Been Richer Than Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Combined, Report Says
16:21 GMTPHOTO: Rare 'Pink Leopard' Spotted in India's Rajasthan for First Time
16:19 GMTMagnitude 6.6 Earthquake Detected Near Ryukyu Islands, Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued
16:14 GMTUK Carrier Strike Group Tracked, Sidestepped Chinese Submarines During Trip Through South China Sea
16:03 GMT'Like Throwing Toothpicks at Mountain': Ex-Australian PM Mocks Effect of AUKUS Subs Plan on China
15:54 GMTUS Consumer Prices Up 6.2% in Year to October, Keeping Pressure on Economy