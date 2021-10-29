Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/us-releases-declassified-intelligence-community-assessment-on-covid-19-origins-1090324698.html
US Intel Concludes COVID-19 Not Developed as Biological Weapon, Remains Divided on Virus Origins
US Intel Concludes COVID-19 Not Developed as Biological Weapon, Remains Divided on Virus Origins
In a report declassified on Friday, the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said that while the intelligence community (IC) remains... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T18:45+0000
2021-10-29T19:53+0000
us
us office of the director of national intellidence (odni)
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079898693_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3c71fae73a71757b77527cf29ae2a092.jpg
The report seems to be the August report for which ODNI released an unclassified executive summary at the time. A note on its second page says it is in response to US President Joe Biden's May directive to explore the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and that the report "is based on information through August 2021." Further, the two documents name the same number of IC elements reaching the same findings.However, release of the full report reveals more about how US intelligence analysts arrived at their conclusions.The document says that the IC found that SARS-CoV-2 "probably emerged and infected humans through an initial small-scale exposure that occurred no later than November 2019 with the first known cluster of COVID-19 cases arising in Wuhan, China in December 2019."The IC's many agencies reached a variety of conclusions on several questions related to the novel coronavirus' origin, such as whether it came from an animal or a "laboratory incident."The report notes that while "most" intel analysts agreed the novel coronavirus wasn't genetically engineered in any way, they couldn't give a higher degree of confidence because "some genetic engineering techniques can make modifications difficult to identify" and because scientists don't have a complete understanding of how naturally occurring coronaviruses operate. However, they noted that all of the unique characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 have been observed in other betacoronaviruses, which have the ability to recombine with other viruses in nature and acquire new characteristics, such as the enhanced transmissibility SARS-CoV-2 has compared to other human coronaviruses.A chart included in the report lays out various samples of coronaviruses taken from animals across East Asia and describes how closely they resemble SARS-CoV-2. The closest whole genome match found as of August 2021 was in a 2013 sample taken from a bat in China's southern Yunnan Province.The report notes that most analysts found natural exposure more plausible because such transfers of other coronaviruses are known to have occurred and because of the many opportunities in China for such a jump to occur, from hunters to farmers and merchants who sell both live and slaughtered animals at markets across the country, such as the popular Huanan Wet Market in Wuhan that Chinese scientists have long pointed to as the spread site for the first outbreak in late 2019.However, as Sputnik has reported, the theory arose in right-wing anti-China circles in early 2020 and was used by then-US President Donald Trump to deflect blame from his own policies, which contributed to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.Analysts at three IC elements were "unable to coalesce around either explanation" without further evidence. The report goes on to claim that China has not cooperated with origins investigations, leaving the IC's results uncertain.
We already know how the 'virus' was developed and who authorised and funded the development. This is just a clumsy attempt to deflect responsibility and culpubility away from those responsible.
2
Bat left North Carolina
1
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079898693_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c1e64dbc3f78bc8759c82236b1e05ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us office of the director of national intellidence (odni), covid-19

US Intel Concludes COVID-19 Not Developed as Biological Weapon, Remains Divided on Virus Origins

18:45 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 19:53 GMT 29.10.2021)
© REUTERS / AAP Image/Bianca De MarchiA member of the public is seen getting a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Crossroads Hotel testing centre following a cluster of infections in Sydney, Australia, July 16, 2020
A member of the public is seen getting a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Crossroads Hotel testing centre following a cluster of infections in Sydney, Australia, July 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
In a report declassified on Friday, the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said that while the intelligence community (IC) remains divided on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, they have assessed it was not developed by China as a biological weapon.
The report seems to be the August report for which ODNI released an unclassified executive summary at the time. A note on its second page says it is in response to US President Joe Biden's May directive to explore the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and that the report "is based on information through August 2021." Further, the two documents name the same number of IC elements reaching the same findings.
However, release of the full report reveals more about how US intelligence analysts arrived at their conclusions.
The document says that the IC found that SARS-CoV-2 "probably emerged and infected humans through an initial small-scale exposure that occurred no later than November 2019 with the first known cluster of COVID-19 cases arising in Wuhan, China in December 2019."
"We judge the virus was not developed as a biological weapon," the report says. "Most agencies also assess with low confidence that SARS-CoV-2 probably was not genetically engineered; however, two agencies believe there was not sufficient evidence to make an assessment either way. Finally, the IC assesses China’s officials did not have foreknowledge of the virus before the initial outbreak of COVID-19 emerged."
The IC's many agencies reached a variety of conclusions on several questions related to the novel coronavirus' origin, such as whether it came from an animal or a "laboratory incident."
The report notes that while "most" intel analysts agreed the novel coronavirus wasn't genetically engineered in any way, they couldn't give a higher degree of confidence because "some genetic engineering techniques can make modifications difficult to identify" and because scientists don't have a complete understanding of how naturally occurring coronaviruses operate. However, they noted that all of the unique characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 have been observed in other betacoronaviruses, which have the ability to recombine with other viruses in nature and acquire new characteristics, such as the enhanced transmissibility SARS-CoV-2 has compared to other human coronaviruses.
Four IC elements and the National Intelligence Council assessed with "low confidence" that the virus infected humans via natural exposure by making the jump from an infected animal that came in contact with humans while carrying a virus almost identical to SARS-CoV-2.
A chart included in the report lays out various samples of coronaviruses taken from animals across East Asia and describes how closely they resemble SARS-CoV-2. The closest whole genome match found as of August 2021 was in a 2013 sample taken from a bat in China's southern Yunnan Province.
© US National Intelligence CouncilA chart of coronavirus samples taken from different animals in East Asia and their proximity to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A chart of coronavirus samples taken from different animals in East Asia and their proximity to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
A chart of coronavirus samples taken from different animals in East Asia and their proximity to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
© US National Intelligence Council
The report notes that most analysts found natural exposure more plausible because such transfers of other coronaviruses are known to have occurred and because of the many opportunities in China for such a jump to occur, from hunters to farmers and merchants who sell both live and slaughtered animals at markets across the country, such as the popular Huanan Wet Market in Wuhan that Chinese scientists have long pointed to as the spread site for the first outbreak in late 2019.
One IC element which is left unnamed assessed with "moderate confidence" that "the first human infection with SARS-CoV-2 most likely was the result of a laboratory-associated incident, probably involving experimentation, animal handling, or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology." Debate over the issue, and whether Beijing had engaged in a coverup to hide its culpability for the outbreak, helped drive Biden to order the inquiry.
However, as Sputnik has reported, the theory arose in right-wing anti-China circles in early 2020 and was used by then-US President Donald Trump to deflect blame from his own policies, which contributed to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.
Analysts at three IC elements were "unable to coalesce around either explanation" without further evidence. The report goes on to claim that China has not cooperated with origins investigations, leaving the IC's results uncertain.
2221103
Discuss
Popular comments
We already know how the 'virus' was developed and who authorised and funded the development. This is just a clumsy attempt to deflect responsibility and culpubility away from those responsible.
BobValdez .
29 October, 22:34 GMT2
000000
Bat left North Carolina
DDiama
29 October, 22:28 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:45 GMTUS Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old
19:42 GMTCuomo to Appear in Court on November 17 Over Sex Crime Charges
19:41 GMTPope Francis Calls Biden a 'Good Catholic' Amid Abortion Debate in US
19:14 GMTIndia Seeks Early Solution to Chip Shortage at G-20 Summit as Crisis Reaches Unprecedented Level
19:06 GMTDoctors Tell Queen Elizabeth II to Rest, Stick to 'Light Desk-Based Duties' for Two Weeks
19:03 GMTHillary, Beware: Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers Reportedly Interviewed by Special Counsel Durham
18:59 GMTRDIF Hails EU's Decision to Open Borders for Sputnik V Vaccinated Visitors From Argentina
18:59 GMTBill Gates Backs Nuclear Power, Says Natural Gas is 'Not Real Bridge Technology'
18:56 GMTFrench Court Acquits Jean-Marie Le Pen in Antisemitism Case Over Oven Quip
18:56 GMTMoscow: US Demands That 55 More Russian Diplomats, Workers Leave Country
18:55 GMTAustrian Energy Giant OMV Reveals When Nord Stream 2’s Second Line Will Be Ready to Pump Gas
18:45 GMTUS Intel Concludes COVID-19 Not Developed as Biological Weapon, Remains Divided on Virus Origins
18:41 GMT'Rust' Set Armourer Slams Rumours of Live Ammunition Use by Crew – Report
18:38 GMTSpanish Court to Ask US to Guarantee Dignified Treatment of Ex-Venezuelan Spy
18:24 GMTIran Says New Sanctions Contradict US Claims About Seeking to Return to Nuclear Deal
18:17 GMTChina Seeing Robust Post-COVID Rise While US Economy Under Biden is Losing Steam, Author Says
18:10 GMTMoldova and Gazprom Extend Gas Supply Contract for 5 Years
18:06 GMTIndia Successfully Test-Fires Long-Range Guided Bomb from Fighter Jet
18:04 GMTEx-White House Chief of Staff Says He 'Would Bet' That Trump Will Run for President Again
17:57 GMTKiev Claims It’s Using Turkish-Made Combat Drones in Eastern Ukraine in ‘Self-Defence’