International
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/china-calls-report-of-us-intelligence-community-on-covid-19-origin-unscientific-1090338661.html
China Calls Report of US Intelligence Community on COVID-19 Origin Unscientific
China Calls Report of US Intelligence Community on COVID-19 Origin Unscientific
30.10.2021
world
covid-19
The Chinese diplomat noted that the assessment of the origin of COVID-19 published by the US intelligence community is completely unscientific and will only undermine the science-based examination of the virus and hinder global efforts to find the source of the pandemic.The embassy's spokesperson said that Washington refuses to address the concerns of the international community over the US military biological Fort Detrick laboratory and more than 200 foreign bases that handle biological experiments.On Friday, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence published a report which elaborates on two possible origins of coronavirus, the natural and the laboratory-associated ones. The US intelligence community considers both options plausible, but does not believe that COVID-19 was developed as a biological weapon, the report said.In March 2021, the World Health Organization issued a full report on COVID-19 origin, stating that the leak from laboratory is an unlikely origin of the virus.
mmm, so this guy Pengyu thinks it undermines the search for the origin of Covid ? Then get China opened and tell the truth. He’s right this report is a whitewash to try to reinstall trade negotiations with China. Everyone knows it was a virus leak from a lab.
can you provide some proof/evidence of your claim?
07:27 GMT 30.10.2021
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the United States, Liu Pengyu, called the report on the origin of COVID-19 by the American intelligence service unscientific, South China Morning Post reported on Saturday.
The Chinese diplomat noted that the assessment of the origin of COVID-19 published by the US intelligence community is completely unscientific and will only undermine the science-based examination of the virus and hinder global efforts to find the source of the pandemic.
The embassy's spokesperson said that Washington refuses to address the concerns of the international community over the US military biological Fort Detrick laboratory and more than 200 foreign bases that handle biological experiments.
On Friday, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence published a report which elaborates on two possible origins of coronavirus, the natural and the laboratory-associated ones. The US intelligence community considers both options plausible, but does not believe that COVID-19 was developed as a biological weapon, the report said.
In March 2021, the World Health Organization issued a full report on COVID-19 origin, stating that the leak from laboratory is an unlikely origin of the virus.
mmm, so this guy Pengyu thinks it undermines the search for the origin of Covid ? Then get China opened and tell the truth. He’s right this report is a whitewash to try to reinstall trade negotiations with China. Everyone knows it was a virus leak from a lab.
Tom One
30 October, 10:47 GMT
can you provide some proof/evidence of your claim?
Holger H.
30 October, 10:59 GMT
