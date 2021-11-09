Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/ocasio-cortez-slams-creepy-rep-gosar-over-anime-depicting-her-biden-as-human-devouring-titans-1090591611.html
Ocasio-Cortez Slams 'Creepy' Rep. Gosar Over Anime Depicting Her, Biden as Human-Devouring 'Titans'
Ocasio-Cortez Slams 'Creepy' Rep. Gosar Over Anime Depicting Her, Biden as Human-Devouring 'Titans'
A photo-manipulated video shared by Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar on Twitter appeared to depict him and other GOP lawmakers, such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T11:58+0000
2021-11-09T11:58+0000
joe biden
news
us
paul gosar
viral
alexandria ocasio-cortez
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082616665_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d35598cf0b232deed1bf89d1739e6352.jpg
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., is under fire for a photo-manipulated video he posted on his Twitter account on Sunday, with congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., slamming him as "creepy". The altered roughly 90-second video depicts him and other Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, as heroes from the post-apocalyptic Japanese anime series "Attack on Titan". The face of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is superimposed on one of the “Titans” killed by a character in the footage, while another depicts an attack on a “Titan” bearing the image of President Joe Biden. “Any anime fans out there?” wrote Gosar in a caption accompanying the posted video, which also spliced footage of migrants at the border.Twitter had attached a warning to the tweet saying that it “violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct.” However, the platform had allowed the post to stay up, after determining “it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.''In a tweet on 8 November, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez referred to Gosar as a “creepy member I work with'' and said he “shared a fantasy video of him killing me.'' She deplored the fact that Gosar would face no consequences as because Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “cheers him on with excuses.'' The Arizona congressman and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump was also censured by fellow House Democrat, Ted Lieu of California, who saw Gosar's tweet as “sick behavior''. Many users also commented on the anime-like post by Gosar.Some users looked upon the controversial post with a wry humour. Others thought that Twitter’s decision not to remove the post was offensive.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082616665_66:0:2797:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aff810d30a6f5cf83ce070031d5cf81b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, news, us, paul gosar, viral, alexandria ocasio-cortez

Ocasio-Cortez Slams 'Creepy' Rep. Gosar Over Anime Depicting Her, Biden as Human-Devouring 'Titans'

11:58 GMT 09.11.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends a House Oversight Committee hearing on high prescription drugs prices shortly after her private meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 26, 2019
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends a House Oversight Committee hearing on high prescription drugs prices shortly after her private meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 26, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
A photo-manipulated video shared by Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar on Twitter appeared to depict him and other GOP lawmakers, such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, as heroes from the Japanese anime series "Attack on Titan". The face of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is superimposed on one of the “Titans” killed by Gosar's character.
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., is under fire for a photo-manipulated video he posted on his Twitter account on Sunday, with congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., slamming him as "creepy".
The altered roughly 90-second video depicts him and other Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, as heroes from the post-apocalyptic Japanese anime series "Attack on Titan".
The face of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is superimposed on one of the “Titans” killed by a character in the footage, while another depicts an attack on a “Titan” bearing the image of President Joe Biden. “Any anime fans out there?” wrote Gosar in a caption accompanying the posted video, which also spliced footage of migrants at the border.
Twitter had attached a warning to the tweet saying that it “violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct.” However, the platform had allowed the post to stay up, after determining “it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.''
In a tweet on 8 November, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez referred to Gosar as a “creepy member I work with'' and said he “shared a fantasy video of him killing me.'' She deplored the fact that Gosar would face no consequences as because Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “cheers him on with excuses.''
The Arizona congressman and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump was also censured by fellow House Democrat, Ted Lieu of California, who saw Gosar's tweet as “sick behavior''.
Many users also commented on the anime-like post by Gosar.
Some users looked upon the controversial post with a wry humour.
Others thought that Twitter’s decision not to remove the post was offensive.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:25 GMTFrench Frigate Bristling With Missiles Deployed to Mediterranean Amid Turkey Tensions
12:25 GMT‘Operating in Grey Zone’: India Can’t 'Rely' on US to Deal With China, Says Ex-Foreign Secretary
12:20 GMT'Family in Shock': Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Break Silence Over Travis Scott's Concert Tragedy
12:00 GMTMoD: US Actions in Black Sea Create Multinational Grouping of Armed Forces Near Russian Border
11:58 GMTOcasio-Cortez Slams 'Creepy' Rep. Gosar Over Anime Depicting Her, Biden as Human-Devouring 'Titans'
11:55 GMT'Unluckiest Captain Ever': Fans Flood Twitter as Cricketer Virat Kohli's T20I Captaincy Stint Ends
11:42 GMTTaliban Say US Support of Afghan Resistance Would Violate Doha Agreement
11:38 GMTTravis Scott Vows Support for Astroworld Tragedy Victims' Families, to Cover Funeral Costs
11:34 GMTIndian Army Looks at Runway Independent Tactical Drones to Sharpen Offensive Operations
10:57 GMTHalf-Naked Knifeman Reportedly Shouting 'Allakhu Akbar' Injures Police Officer in Oslo, Gets Shot
10:46 GMTIranian Army Says It Intercepted US Reaper, Global Hawk Drones During Massive Drills
10:27 GMTFacebook Bans Ad of Former Cuomo and de Blasio Press Secretary's Book 'Penis Politics'
10:24 GMTInjured Man Rescued From UK’s Deepest Cave After Two-Day Ordeal Doing ‘Remarkably Well’
10:12 GMTRussia, US Understand Need for Putin-Biden Summit, No Date Set
10:08 GMTLive Updates: Polish Forces Use Tear Gas Against Refugees, Shots Heard - Belarus Border Committee
09:36 GMTNo 10 Sees 'No Need' For Standards Watchdog Probe Into ‘Wallpapergate’ Amid Westminster Sleaze Row
09:16 GMTAll 14 Crew Members of Panama-Flagged Vessel Which Ran Aground in Russia's Far East Evacuated
09:06 GMTGermany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Migrant Border Crisis, Seehofer Says
08:39 GMTChina's Heihe Offers Financial Reward for Help in Tracing Source of COVID Outbreak in City
08:36 GMTOrtega Calls His Victory in Nicaraguan Election Example for All Latin America