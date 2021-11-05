Republican Congresswoman Dons 'Let's Go Brandon' Dress to Mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" has become a popular internet joke since an NBC reporter misinterpreted a crowd at a NASCAR race that was chanting "F**k Joe Biden". The reporter allegedly misheard the crowd and said they were yelling "Let's Go Brandon". It has since been used by demonstrators at anti-government protests and critics of the POTUS.
Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has mocked her Democratic colleague Alexandria Ocasio Cortez with pictures of herself in a red dress conyaining the message "Let's Go Brandon" emblazoned on the back in white.
The outfit was an apparent dig at Ms Ocasio-Cortez, commonly known by her initials AOC, who wore a white dress to this year's Met Gala, an exclusive annual event aimed at raising money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, earlier this year. AOC's white gown featured "Tax The Rich" in red.
The Democrat came in for criticism from social media users as well as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
They accused her of hypocrisy, noting that she attended the event in an expensive dress and wearing costly jewelry and that the ticket price for the Met Gala is in the tens of thousands of dollars.
GOP Congresswoman Lauren Boebert also posted a picture of herself in a "Let's Go Brandon" dress standing next to former President Donald Trump. The official photoshopped herself into the picture and captioned it with the words: "It's not a phrase, it's a movement".
From ordinary people at sporting events to demonstrators during protests and even lawmakers, the phrase "Let' Go Brandon" has become a popular slogan. It took off after an NBC reporter misinterpreted a crowd at a NASCAR race that was chanting "F**k Joe Biden".
Critics of the president frequently use it to display their discontent with his policies. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently tweeted the slogan in a post about increasing prices in the United States.
Senator Ted Cruz was recently filmed saying the phrase…
…while lawmaker Jeffrey Duncan from South Carolina wore a mask with the slogan for a session at the US House of Representatives earlier this month.
