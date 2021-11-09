https://sputniknews.com/20211109/family-in-shock-kim-kardashian-kendall-jenner-break-silence-over-travis-scotts-concert-tragedy-1090588467.html

'Family in Shock': Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Break Silence Over Travis Scott's Concert Tragedy

'Family in Shock': Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Break Silence Over Travis Scott's Concert Tragedy

American rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for "inciting a crowd" and "creating mayhem'" at the Astroworld music festival last Friday in Houston... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-09T12:20+0000

2021-11-09T12:20+0000

2021-11-09T12:20+0000

kim kardashian

society

tragedy

concert

kylie jenner

kendall jenner

travis scott

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090590818_0:115:2200:1353_1920x0_80_0_0_a4a0043567f5920146e30197e79b9df9.jpg

Three days after the deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Music Fesitval, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and model Kendall Jenner finally have broken their silence by offering condolences to the deceased's families.Kendall, who attended the concert with her pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, said that she's heartbroken for the families who lost loved ones.Kendall and Kylie's eldest sister Kim Kardashian also took to social media to say that her entire family is "in shock" following the festival stampede. Kylie, the girlfriend of Travis, has been heavily criticised for posting a video from the festival showing an ambulance on-site – she claimed she wasn't aware of the tragedy when she uploaded it. Grammy-winning rapper Drake, who made a surprise appearance during Scott's performance, also expressed grief on social media on Tuesday. The two-day Astroworld Festival, which was held on Friday in Houston city, Texas, US was attended by over 50,000 people. Scott performed on the opening day. Eight people between the ages of 14 and 27 were killed and several dozen were injured during his performance. While the authorities are investigating what caused the casualties, several concertgoers and victims' families have filed lawsuits against Travis and the organisers, saying that the tragedy was "predictable and preventable."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

kim kardashian, society, tragedy, concert, kylie jenner, kendall jenner, travis scott, us