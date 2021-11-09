https://sputniknews.com/20211109/family-in-shock-kim-kardashian-kendall-jenner-break-silence-over-travis-scotts-concert-tragedy-1090588467.html
'Family in Shock': Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Break Silence Over Travis Scott's Concert Tragedy
American rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for "inciting a crowd" and "creating mayhem'" at the Astroworld music festival last Friday in Houston
Three days after the deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Music Fesitval, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and model Kendall Jenner finally have broken their silence by offering condolences to the deceased's families.Kendall, who attended the concert with her pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, said that she's heartbroken for the families who lost loved ones.Kendall and Kylie's eldest sister Kim Kardashian also took to social media to say that her entire family is "in shock" following the festival stampede. Kylie, the girlfriend of Travis, has been heavily criticised for posting a video from the festival showing an ambulance on-site – she claimed she wasn't aware of the tragedy when she uploaded it. Grammy-winning rapper Drake, who made a surprise appearance during Scott's performance, also expressed grief on social media on Tuesday. The two-day Astroworld Festival, which was held on Friday in Houston city, Texas, US was attended by over 50,000 people. Scott performed on the opening day. Eight people between the ages of 14 and 27 were killed and several dozen were injured during his performance. While the authorities are investigating what caused the casualties, several concertgoers and victims' families have filed lawsuits against Travis and the organisers, saying that the tragedy was "predictable and preventable."
American rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for "inciting a crowd" and "creating mayhem'" at the Astroworld music festival last Friday in Houston city, Texas. Scott has been accused of urging his fans to surge towards the stage, causing a stampede that left eight people dead and at least 300 injured.
Three days after the deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Music Fesitval,
reality TV star Kim Kardashian and model Kendall Jenner finally have broken their silence by offering condolences to the deceased's families.
Kendall, who attended the concert with her pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, said that she's heartbroken for the families who lost loved ones.
Kendall and Kylie's eldest sister Kim Kardashian also took to social media to say that her entire family is "in shock" following the festival stampede.
Kylie, the girlfriend of Travis, has been heavily criticised for posting a video from the festival showing an ambulance on-site – she claimed she wasn't aware of the tragedy when she uploaded it.
"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted," she wrote on social media.
Grammy-winning rapper Drake, who made a surprise appearance during Scott's performance, also expressed grief on social media on Tuesday.
The two-day Astroworld Festival, which was held on Friday in Houston city, Texas, US was attended by over 50,000 people. Scott performed on the opening day. Eight people between the ages of 14 and 27 were killed and several dozen were injured during his performance.
While the authorities are investigating what caused the casualties, several concertgoers and victims' families have filed lawsuits against Travis and the organisers, saying that the tragedy was "predictable and preventable."