Trump Says Will Wait for Midterm Election Results Before Deciding on 2024 Bid
Trump Says Will Wait for Midterm Election Results Before Deciding on 2024 Bid
Ever since Trump left the presidency in January this year, the non-retired politician has continued to be active in public life, having held several major... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-08T22:08+0000
2021-11-08T22:08+0000
donald trump
us
election
midterm elections
2024 us presidential elections
ron desantis
In what has become his regular ritual of keeping everyone in suspense, former President Donald Trump said he will "probably" wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to announce whether he will run for president in 2024.In an interview with Fox News, Trump yet again stated that he is "certainly thinking about it and we’ll see."That schedule, according to the former president, was "probably appropriate."According to Trump, "a lot of great people who are thinking about running are waiting for that decision, because they’re not going to run if I run."He also said that his potential rivals within the Republican party are "all very well named," but on the other hand, he stated, "almost all of them said if I run, they’ll never run."Regarding a possible running mate, Trump stated that the Republican Party has "a lot of great people." When asked if he would consider Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as his vice-presidential hopeful, Trump responded, "He’s a good man, but we have a lot of great people. He’s been good."Interestingly, in response to a question about whether he would consider former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, the former president stated that she "every once in a while goes off the rails, and she comes back, which is nice."Nevertheless, the former president said that the party has "so many people" whom he considers to be "good" and who "would be great for that."Trump was asked about his 2024 plans by Fox News in September, and back then he claimed that he did not see any other options besides himself running.In the meantime, the fall in Biden's approval rating in the first year of his reign has already broken records among all recent presidents. According to one poll, the Democratic president's approval does not exceed 38%, while more than two-thirds of Americans do not want Biden to be re-elected at the moment.Moreover, Republicans tend to rate their chances of winning the 2024 presidential election with ex-president Trump at the top of the ticket higher than Democrats rate their chances with Biden as the nominee, a Marist Institute for Public Opinion poll showed.
donald trump, us, election, midterm elections, 2024 us presidential elections, ron desantis

Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Ever since Trump left the presidency in January this year, the non-retired politician has continued to be active in public life, having held several major rallies across the country, supporting candidates for governor and other conservative politicians, and regularly teasing voters about a potential rematch in 2024.
In what has become his regular ritual of keeping everyone in suspense, former President Donald Trump said he will "probably" wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to announce whether he will run for president in 2024.
In an interview with Fox News, Trump yet again stated that he is "certainly thinking about it and we’ll see."

"I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms."

Former U.S. President Trump holds his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021. - Sputnik International
Donald Trump
Former US President
That schedule, according to the former president, was "probably appropriate."

"It doesn’t mean I will," Trump said, however, of whether he will stick to that timeline. "It’s probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made."

According to Trump, "a lot of great people who are thinking about running are waiting for that decision, because they’re not going to run if I run."
He also said that his potential rivals within the Republican party are "all very well named," but on the other hand, he stated, "almost all of them said if I run, they’ll never run."
"And that’s nice, primarily because it shows a great degree of loyalty and respect," he added.
Regarding a possible running mate, Trump stated that the Republican Party has "a lot of great people." When asked if he would consider Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as his vice-presidential hopeful, Trump responded, "He’s a good man, but we have a lot of great people. He’s been good."
Interestingly, in response to a question about whether he would consider former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, the former president stated that she "every once in a while goes off the rails, and she comes back, which is nice."
"She said she’d never run if I ran, which I think is a good sign of respect," Trump noted. "I was very good to her, I thought she did a very good job at what she did with the United Nations. She did an excellent job."
Nevertheless, the former president said that the party has "so many people" whom he considers to be "good" and who "would be great for that."
"So, you know, it’s very early to be talking about it," he concluded.
Trump was asked about his 2024 plans by Fox News in September, and back then he claimed that he did not see any other options besides himself running.
"I don't think we're going to have a choice," Trump said. "It is getting to a point where we really have no choice."
In the meantime, the fall in Biden's approval rating in the first year of his reign has already broken records among all recent presidents. According to one poll, the Democratic president's approval does not exceed 38%, while more than two-thirds of Americans do not want Biden to be re-elected at the moment.
U.S. President Joe Biden lowers his head before he delivers remarks at a proclamation signing to restore protections for Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
Over 70% of Americans Think US Going Wrong Way, More Than Half Disapprove of Biden, Poll Shows
31 October, 22:57 GMT
Moreover, Republicans tend to rate their chances of winning the 2024 presidential election with ex-president Trump at the top of the ticket higher than Democrats rate their chances with Biden as the nominee, a Marist Institute for Public Opinion poll showed.
