Biden’s Popularity Drops More Than That of Any Other US Leader Since End of WWII - Poll

Biden's Popularity Drops More Than That of Any Other US Leader Since End of WWII - Poll

MOSCOW, October 24 (Sputnik)

The poll results, released by The Telegraph on Saturday, show that Biden’s popularity fell by 11.3 percentage points (from 56 percent during his first three months of presidency to 44.7 percent in the last three months). This is a bigger slump than what former US president Barack Obama experienced in the first nine months of presidency, when his approval rating fell by 10.1 percentage points.In comparison, former US President Donald Trump’s popularity decreased only by 4.4 percentage points in the first nine months of his presidency, while the approval rating of Jimmy Carter, who served as US president in 1977-1981, went down by 8.9 percentage points at the start of his presidency.According to The Telegraph, Biden started experiencing a sharp drop in popularity in July, when coronavirus cases were on the rise, and his approval rating went down even more over the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August.

