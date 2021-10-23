Registration was successful!
Biden's Popularity Drops More Than That of Any Other US Leader Since End of WWII - Poll
Biden’s Popularity Drops More Than That of Any Other US Leader Since End of WWII - Poll
MOSCOW, October 24 (Sputnik) - The approval rating of US President Joe Biden went down in his first nine months of presidency more than that of any other US... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
The poll results, released by The Telegraph on Saturday, show that Biden’s popularity fell by 11.3 percentage points (from 56 percent during his first three months of presidency to 44.7 percent in the last three months). This is a bigger slump than what former US president Barack Obama experienced in the first nine months of presidency, when his approval rating fell by 10.1 percentage points.In comparison, former US President Donald Trump’s popularity decreased only by 4.4 percentage points in the first nine months of his presidency, while the approval rating of Jimmy Carter, who served as US president in 1977-1981, went down by 8.9 percentage points at the start of his presidency.According to The Telegraph, Biden started experiencing a sharp drop in popularity in July, when coronavirus cases were on the rise, and his approval rating went down even more over the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August.
22:56 GMT 23.10.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden lowers his head before he delivers remarks at a proclamation signing to restore protections for Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
U.S. President Joe Biden lowers his head before he delivers remarks at a proclamation signing to restore protections for Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
MOSCOW, October 24 (Sputnik) - The approval rating of US President Joe Biden went down in his first nine months of presidency more than that of any other US president since 1945, a new Gallup poll revealed.
The poll results, released by The Telegraph on Saturday, show that Biden’s popularity fell by 11.3 percentage points (from 56 percent during his first three months of presidency to 44.7 percent in the last three months). This is a bigger slump than what former US president Barack Obama experienced in the first nine months of presidency, when his approval rating fell by 10.1 percentage points.
In comparison, former US President Donald Trump’s popularity decreased only by 4.4 percentage points in the first nine months of his presidency, while the approval rating of Jimmy Carter, who served as US president in 1977-1981, went down by 8.9 percentage points at the start of his presidency.
According to The Telegraph, Biden started experiencing a sharp drop in popularity in July, when coronavirus cases were on the rise, and his approval rating went down even more over the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August.
