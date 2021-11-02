Registration was successful!
Republicans Believe in Trump's 2024 Success More Than Democrats Do in Biden, Poll Shows
Republicans Believe in Trump's 2024 Success More Than Democrats Do in Biden, Poll Shows
The results of the poll, conducted by the Institute of Public Opinion at Marist College in New York on 18-22 October, were based on the answers of 1,209...
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republicans rate their party's chances to win with the ex-president of the United States, Donald Trump, at the top of the ticket in the 2024 presidential election higher than the Democrats rate their chances with US President Joe Biden as the nominee, according to a poll carried out by the Marist Institute for Public Opinion (MIPO).The respondents were asked to answer the question: "Do you think Democrats/Republicans have a better chance of winning the presidency in 2024 if Joe Biden/Donald Trump is the party's nominee, or if someone else is the party's nominee?"Only 36% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said they believe that their party has a better chance of winning the election with the current president as the candidate, while half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (50%) believe that ex-President Trump must be their candidate to succeed in the election, the poll revealed.According to the poll, almost half of Democrats (44%) indicated that they want someone else to be their party's nominee, while 35% of Republicans want someone other than Trump at the top of the ticket. At the same time, 20% of Democrats and 14% of Republicans said that they are unsure.According to the survey, 44% of Americans approve of Biden's activities as president of the US, while 49% do not support his actions, compared to 45% of approval and 46% of disapproval in an October poll.
Republicans Believe in Trump's 2024 Success More Than Democrats Do in Biden, Poll Shows

14:08 GMT 02.11.2021
A cardboard cutout depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is seen in front of Pennsylvania State Capitol, as supporters of him are expected to protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. January 17, 2021
A cardboard cutout depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is seen in front of Pennsylvania State Capitol, as supporters of him are expected to protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. January 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© REUTERS / Rachel Wisniewski
The results of the poll, conducted by the Institute of Public Opinion at Marist College in New York on 18-22 October, were based on the answers of 1,209 respondents.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republicans rate their party's chances to win with the ex-president of the United States, Donald Trump, at the top of the ticket in the 2024 presidential election higher than the Democrats rate their chances with US President Joe Biden as the nominee, according to a poll carried out by the Marist Institute for Public Opinion (MIPO).
The respondents were asked to answer the question: "Do you think Democrats/Republicans have a better chance of winning the presidency in 2024 if Joe Biden/Donald Trump is the party's nominee, or if someone else is the party's nominee?"
Only 36% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said they believe that their party has a better chance of winning the election with the current president as the candidate, while half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (50%) believe that ex-President Trump must be their candidate to succeed in the election, the poll revealed.
According to the poll, almost half of Democrats (44%) indicated that they want someone else to be their party’s nominee, while 35% of Republicans want someone other than Trump at the top of the ticket. At the same time, 20% of Democrats and 14% of Republicans said that they are unsure.
According to the survey, 44% of Americans approve of Biden's activities as president of the US, while 49% do not support his actions, compared to 45% of approval and 46% of disapproval in an October poll.
