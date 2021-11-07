https://sputniknews.com/20211107/breaking-emission-standards-tweeps-crack-up-as-biden-allegedly-breaks-wind-in-royal-company-1090538651.html

'Breaking Emission Standards?' Tweeps Crack Up as Biden Allegedly Breaks Wind in Royal Company

'Breaking Emission Standards?' Tweeps Crack Up as Biden Allegedly Breaks Wind in Royal Company

The increasingly gaff-prone US President Joe Biden, who will be turning 79 on 20 November, unfailingly offers up soon-to-be viral moments when he appears in... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-07T05:31+0000

2021-11-07T05:31+0000

2021-11-07T05:31+0000

joe biden

camilla, duchess of cornwall

camilla parker bowels

cop26

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090374191_0:65:3075:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_537ad736e9c137d4a7f26d3661937ed9.jpg

Joe Biden may have urged world leaders to “meet the moment” at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow and “answer history’s call” during his speech on 1 November, but he appeared unable to resist a call of nature when he met with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, reported the Daily Mail. The US President, who has repeatedly voiced his commitment to reducing emissions, allegedly produced some natural gas of his own as he met the Duchess during a reception on Monday at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, which was attended by Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The reception was originally supposed to have been hosted by the Queen, age 95; however she had been ordered to rest by doctors and not undertake any official visits.As the group of people made small talk at the 2021 United Nations climate change conference, Joe Biden audibly broke wind, according to sources cited by the outlet. The reported incident came hours after the 78-year-old POTUS appeared to catch up with some shut-eye during the summit’s opening addresses. Footage showed an aide quickly approach the American commander-in-chief and prompt him into a more alert deportment. Joe Biden, who has been known to doze off in public before, earning the title of “Sleepy Joe” from Donald Trump, is similarly no stranger to letting one rip.In May 2020, a livestreamed campaign video chat between then-presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was muffled by the sound of what appeared to be a wet fart. Biden had been hosting a series of video chats and podcast interviews from a makeshift studio in his Delaware home. The moment went viral on Twitter and was subsequently shared by the conservative outlet the Daily Caller, as well as Donald Trump Jr.On this occasion, however, netizens couldn’t but chuckle over the fact that Biden had appeared to break wind at a global event dedicated to cutting emissions.Biden has been urging world leaders to cut methane gas emissions by 30 per cent by the end of the decade.

Vanessa Lewi Biden is a corrupt old man! 1

Vanessa Lewi Equally corrupt is the CEO of #Pfizer 1

7

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

joe biden, camilla, duchess of cornwall, camilla parker bowels, cop26, viral