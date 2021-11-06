Registration was successful!
Some Climate Activists Detained During Protest March in Glasgow
22:36 GMT 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / YVES HERMANPeople take part in a protest during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 6, 2021.
People take part in a protest during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 6, 2021.
GLASGOW (Sputnik) - Several arrests were made during the climate marches in Glasgow, but the Saturday demonstration passed largely without incident, Scotland Police said.
"Glasgow has today hosted a public protest the size and scale of which was beyond anything many of us - both within and outwith policing - can ever remember," Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said in a statement on Saturday, adding that thousands of people from across Scotland, the UK and the world participated in the protest march.
According to police, the Saturday demonstration ended without any major incidents, although some misbehavior was reported.
"A group of people was contained by officers after their conduct deteriorated, pyrotechnic devices were used and they brought the procession to a halt. The containment remained in place for a short time before being lifted as the march came to a conclusion. One person was arrested following the end of the march," Ritchie said.
He added that in a separate incident on Saturday, 21 people were arrested and subsequently released after they engaged in a lock-on at the King George V Bridge in Glasgow.
Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of Glasgow on Saturday for a march that was part of the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice.
Large-scale protests began on Friday with around 25,000 participants, and the number was expected to double on Saturday, making the demonstration the largest one amid the ongoing UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), which is set to wrap up on November 12.
