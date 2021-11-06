https://sputniknews.com/20211106/some-climate-activists-detained-during-protest-march-in-glasgow-1090533429.html

Some Climate Activists Detained During Protest March in Glasgow

GLASGOW (Sputnik) - Several arrests were made during the climate marches in Glasgow, but the Saturday demonstration passed largely without incident, Scotland... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

"Glasgow has today hosted a public protest the size and scale of which was beyond anything many of us - both within and outwith policing - can ever remember," Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said in a statement on Saturday, adding that thousands of people from across Scotland, the UK and the world participated in the protest march.According to police, the Saturday demonstration ended without any major incidents, although some misbehavior was reported.He added that in a separate incident on Saturday, 21 people were arrested and subsequently released after they engaged in a lock-on at the King George V Bridge in Glasgow.Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of Glasgow on Saturday for a march that was part of the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice.Large-scale protests began on Friday with around 25,000 participants, and the number was expected to double on Saturday, making the demonstration the largest one amid the ongoing UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), which is set to wrap up on November 12.

