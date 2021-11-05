https://sputniknews.com/20211105/greta-thunberg-leads-protest-in-glasgow-amid-cop26-summit-1090494049.html

Greta Thunberg Leads Protest in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit

Previously, Thunberg slammed world leaders for being unable to take real steps in the fight against climate change and called for mass demonstrations. 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Glasgow, as eco-activists headed by Greta Thunberg take to the streets, holding the "COP26 Strike for Climate Justice". The demonstration aims to pressure politicians at the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties to reach an agreement on environmental issues and stop climate change.The COP26 summit, held from 31 October to 12 November in Glasgow, aims to reach a net-zero emission level by 2050 to stop the global temperature from rising.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

