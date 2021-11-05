Registration was successful!
International
Greta Thunberg Leads Protest in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
- Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
COP26 Climate Summit
The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland is being held from 31 October - 12 November, gathering world leaders from around 200 countries. Politicians are set to craft a strategy on reaching a net-zero emissions level by 2050 and to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Greta Thunberg Leads Protest in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
Greta Thunberg Leads Protest in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
Previously, Thunberg slammed world leaders for being unable to take real steps in the fight against climate change and called for mass demonstrations. 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Glasgow, as eco-activists headed by Greta Thunberg take to the streets, holding the "COP26 Strike for Climate Justice". The demonstration aims to pressure politicians at the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties to reach an agreement on environmental issues and stop climate change.The COP26 summit, held from 31 October to 12 November in Glasgow, aims to reach a net-zero emission level by 2050 to stop the global temperature from rising.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
scotland, greta thunberg, uk

Greta Thunberg Leads Protest in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit

10:52 GMT 05.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamClimate activist Greta Thunberg, from Sweden marches with other demonstrators as she participates in a school strike climate protest in Bristol, south west England, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, from Sweden marches with other demonstrators as she participates in a school strike climate protest in Bristol, south west England, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Previously, Thunberg slammed world leaders for being unable to take real steps in the fight against climate change and called for mass demonstrations.
Sputnik is live from Glasgow, as eco-activists headed by Greta Thunberg take to the streets, holding the "COP26 Strike for Climate Justice". The demonstration aims to pressure politicians at the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties to reach an agreement on environmental issues and stop climate change.
The COP26 summit, held from 31 October to 12 November in Glasgow, aims to reach a net-zero emission level by 2050 to stop the global temperature from rising.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
