Climate Activists Hold Global Day of Action March in Glasgow
Climate Activists Hold Global Day of Action March in London - Photo, Video
Climate Activists Hold Global Day of Action March in London - Photo, Video
As the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) continues in Glasgow, protesters participate in cities across the world demanding action on climate change. 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T14:15+0000
2021-11-06T14:15+0000
london
climate change
protest
uk
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090525714_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6ac39fbaaf6c0d0d54c541c8004f3f0b.jpg
Hundreds of people joined on Saturday a march from the Bank of England to Trafalgar Square in central London as part of the Global Day of Action for the Climate taking part across the world, a Sputnik correspondent reported.Protesters marching across central London carried placards demanding banks stop funding fossil fuels, ‘system change, not climate change’ as they chanted ‘Climate Justice Now’ to the beating of drumsOn Friday, young climate activists, including Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate, marched through Glasgow, protesting against investment in fossil fuels and failure to tackle the climate crisis.The Global Day of Action for the Climate urging governments to take measures to keep global temperature within 1.5 degrees of warming is being replicated in dozens of cities around the world, and coincided with the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, where a huge demonstration is also taking place.
london
london, climate change, protest, uk

Climate Activists Hold Global Day of Action March in London - Photo, Video

14:15 GMT 06.11.2021
Demonstrators participate in a protest outside the Bank of England, as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in London
Demonstrators participate in a protest outside the Bank of England, as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
As the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) continues in Glasgow, protesters participate in cities across the world demanding action on climate change.
Hundreds of people joined on Saturday a march from the Bank of England to Trafalgar Square in central London as part of the Global Day of Action for the Climate taking part across the world, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Protesters marching across central London carried placards demanding banks stop funding fossil fuels, 'system change, not climate change' as they chanted 'Climate Justice Now' to the beating of drums
"For me it's essential to be here because it is time stop this climate crisis," a woman who declined to give her name, told Sputnik.
On Friday, young climate activists, including Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate, marched through Glasgow, protesting against investment in fossil fuels and failure to tackle the climate crisis.
The Global Day of Action for the Climate urging governments to take measures to keep global temperature within 1.5 degrees of warming is being replicated in dozens of cities around the world, and coincided with the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, where a huge demonstration is also taking place.
