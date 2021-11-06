https://sputniknews.com/20211106/climate-activists-hold-global-day-of-action-march-in-london---photo-video-1090525927.html

Climate Activists Hold Global Day of Action March in London - Photo, Video

As the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) continues in Glasgow, protesters participate in cities across the world demanding action on climate change. 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

Hundreds of people joined on Saturday a march from the Bank of England to Trafalgar Square in central London as part of the Global Day of Action for the Climate taking part across the world, a Sputnik correspondent reported.Protesters marching across central London carried placards demanding banks stop funding fossil fuels, ‘system change, not climate change’ as they chanted ‘Climate Justice Now’ to the beating of drumsOn Friday, young climate activists, including Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate, marched through Glasgow, protesting against investment in fossil fuels and failure to tackle the climate crisis.The Global Day of Action for the Climate urging governments to take measures to keep global temperature within 1.5 degrees of warming is being replicated in dozens of cities around the world, and coincided with the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, where a huge demonstration is also taking place.

