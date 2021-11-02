https://sputniknews.com/20211102/dreamin-joe-1090426091.html

Dreamin' Joe

No stranger to taking a little shut-eye on the global stage, US President Joe Biden recently snatched headlines again after he appeared to nod off while... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

Footage of the latest incident captured Biden dozing off for less than 30 seconds before an aide approached him, effectively prompting the American commander-in-chief to become more alert during the conference.The not-to-surprising development unfolded just moments before the president had previously nodded off for less than 10 seconds during the summit's opening speeches. The cat naps took place amid human rights activist Eddie Ndopu's address.Biden closed out his participation at the climate summit on Tuesday, momentarily blasting China for not taking part in the conference. He further detailed that he would be holding virtual talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at an undisclosed date and time.

