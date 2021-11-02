https://sputniknews.com/20211102/biden-under-fire-over-clip-showing-him-battling-sleep-at-cop26-1090417032.html

Biden Under Fire Over Clip Showing Him Battling Sleep at COP26

Biden Under Fire Over Clip Showing Him Battling Sleep at COP26

Former US President Donald Trump would frequently refer to Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe", mocking the incumbent president's tendency to close his eyes for long... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-02T13:13+0000

2021-11-02T13:13+0000

2021-11-02T13:13+0000

joe biden

us

climate

cop26

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090417007_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dc461d5acdb667b256b9ee4aafe4af20.jpg

US President Joe Biden has yet again discovered himself in the spotlight after a clip of him apparently snoozing during the COP26 summit went viral.The 46th president, who is set to turn 79 in a couple of weeks, was recorded with his eyes closed for more than 15 seconds before an aide approached him and whispered something into his ear. Given his administration's climate action aspirations, many immediately blasted Biden for "falling asleep" during a major climate summit.Biden's predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, was predictably quick to join in the criticism.One user sarcastically suggested that the aide only approached Biden in order to wake him up, not tell him something actually important.Many Trump supporters, including former employees of his administration like ex-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former legal adviser Jenna Ellis, also took to Twitter to mock yet another "Sleepy Joe" moment.The incident swifly inspired memes and edits, fuelling another round of the "Let's Go Brandon" euphemism - a line that is now synonymous with "F**k Joe Biden".However, many people defended the US president, arguing that his sudden weariness could have been caused by long hours of work or jet lag. Particularly, NBC News senior White House reporter Kelly O’Donnell referred to Biden's busy schedule when commenting on the incident, admitting nevertheless that moments like this "are seen and scrutinised regardless of all of the circumstances".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

joe biden, us, climate, cop26, viral