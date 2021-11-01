Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/feeling-sleepy-again-biden-struggles-to-keep-eyes-open-at-climate-summit-in-glasgow--video-1090394170.html
Feeling Sleepy Again? Biden Struggles to Keep Eyes Open at Climate Summit in Glasgow – Video
Feeling Sleepy Again? Biden Struggles to Keep Eyes Open at Climate Summit in Glasgow – Video
In August, a video showing Biden appearing to nod off during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett provoked a debate about his... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T15:52+0000
2021-11-01T15:52+0000
joe biden
news
cop26
glasgow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090394138_0:0:2904:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_b40a915eba8a68ee0facda9412130cf3.jpg
Day two of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow is underway and world leaders are listening to delegates speak on a number of issues. However, judging by the reaction of US President Joe Biden, these speeches appear to be a little boring. Is he catching Zs or simply deep in thought?Last year, former US President Donald Trump – who developed a habit of giving his political rivals nicknames – christened Biden "Sleepy Joe" during the presidential campaign, and the moniker stuck. Biden's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in August contributed to his dozy image after he was filmed with his heads hung low for a few moments during a joint press conference in the White House.
glasgow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090394138_323:0:2904:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_8ec288461e7f0aa9cb9dcb3fd48f7076.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, news, cop26, glasgow

Feeling Sleepy Again? Biden Struggles to Keep Eyes Open at Climate Summit in Glasgow – Video

15:52 GMT 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Erin SchaffPresident Joe Biden attends the opening session of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland.
President Joe Biden attends the opening session of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Erin Schaff
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
In August, a video showing Biden appearing to nod off during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett provoked a debate about his capacity to stay awake.
Day two of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow is underway and world leaders are listening to delegates speak on a number of issues. However, judging by the reaction of US President Joe Biden, these speeches appear to be a little boring. Is he catching Zs or simply deep in thought?
Last year, former US President Donald Trump – who developed a habit of giving his political rivals nicknames – christened Biden "Sleepy Joe" during the presidential campaign, and the moniker stuck.
Biden's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in August contributed to his dozy image after he was filmed with his heads hung low for a few moments during a joint press conference in the White House.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:43 GMTBritain Could Become First To Prescribe Vaping for Medicinal Use
16:32 GMTHappiest Place on Earth? 34,000 Patrons of Shanghai Disneyland Locked Inside Over One Covid Case
15:52 GMTFeeling Sleepy Again? Biden Struggles to Keep Eyes Open at Climate Summit in Glasgow – Video
15:49 GMT'Royal Foot on the Gas': Commentators Welcome Queen's Windsor Drive-Around
15:47 GMTTurkey May Start Military Operation in Northern Syria on Tuesday, Source Claims
15:44 GMTIndian Health Minister Reviews Dengue Crisis in Delhi as Cases Surge
15:43 GMTState Government in India’s Uttar Pradesh Ramps Up Surveillance As New Zika Virus Cases Surface
15:43 GMTTroll Goes Too Far: Indian Cricket Team Captain's 10-Month-Old Toddler Threatened With Rape
15:38 GMTAFL Star Jordan De Goey Hires Harvey Weinstein's Law Firm in New York Assault Case
15:07 GMTSix Russian Helicopter Gunships, Jet Reportedly Spotted at Airbase in Northern Syria
15:02 GMTUK Murder Trial Told Killer Abused Hospital Corpses, Had ‘Clear Sexual Interest’ In Necrophilia
14:42 GMTFarmer Leader Sets Deadline to Revoke Farm Laws, Threatens 'Consequences' For Modi Gov't
14:10 GMT'New Fab Four': British Royal Family Sends 'Right Men for the Job' to COP26, Media Says
13:39 GMTRussian Companies Showcase 50k+ Goods Available Via Alibaba Platform
13:36 GMTEuropean COVID Vaccine Certificates Offered for $300 on Darknet, Russia's Kaspersky Lab Says
13:32 GMTTrump Claims Nearly 12 Million Immigrants May Have Come to US Illegally Over Past Year
13:27 GMTShanghai Bloc, Asia Interaction Conference Set to Boost Cooperation in Counter-Terrorism
13:17 GMTMen Dressed as Ku Klux Klan Members Spotted in Ukraine's Kiev
13:15 GMTEco Activists Plot to Cause Chaos at COP26 Following Thunberg's 'P*** People Off' Remark
12:47 GMTOxford English Dictionary Chooses 'Vax' as 2021 Word of Year