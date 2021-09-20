Netanyahu on Facebook Mocks Biden’s Alleged Nap During Talks With Israeli PM Naftali Bennet

Former Israeli prime minister and now leader of the opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday used a Facebook live session to mock a possible nap by US President Joe Biden during a meeting.When asked whether he was aware of the meeting of the current Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with Biden in Washington in August, Netanyahu responded affirmatively and nodded, in an apparent attempt to depict the American leader momentarily falling asleep at the meeting.As the politician's humorous parody spread in social media Netanyahu's Likud Party rushed to issue a statement ensuring that “Former Prime Minister Netanyahu knows and cherishes president Biden as a friend of Israel for 40 years.”“His criticism," the Likud statement claims, "was directed only at Naftali Bennett who spoke at length about nothing during his visit to the White House.”Video of the meeting, described by many news outlets as “misleading,” depicted the two leaders in armchairs, with Biden in a face mask. The US president stayed almost motionless for some time while his counterpart described “another chapter in the beautiful story of the friendship between our two nations”.
It sounds like Netanyahu, the ex-Israeli PM and convicted criminal might be siding with his buddy “Donald” [Trump]— how he referred to Trump after Trump announced Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and after Trump announced Syria’s Golan Heights was Israel’s Golan Heights. The flame hasn’t burned out.
Earlier, a video, showing US President Joe Biden appearing to fall asleep during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, went viral on Twitter, although many later claimed that the footage was “misleading.”
“I’ve heard,” he said. “I heard Biden was very attentive to what Bennett had to say… He dropped his head in agreement.”
In FB Live, Netanyahu mocked Biden’s physical appearance during Oval Office meeting with Bennett: “I heard Biden was very attentive to what Bennett had to say… He dropped his head in agreement.” pic.twitter.com/xIIxU6PUyt
