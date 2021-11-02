https://sputniknews.com/20211102/virginia-gubernatorial-election-is-a-referendum-on-democrats-tucker-carlson-claims-1090422906.html
Virginia Gubernatorial Election is a 'Referendum' on Democrats, Tucker Carlson Claims
Virginia Gubernatorial Election is a 'Referendum' on Democrats, Tucker Carlson Claims
Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, who is running as the Democratic Party's candidate, currently trails his GOP rival Glenn Youngkin by up to 1.7%... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T16:49+0000
2021-11-02T16:49+0000
2021-11-02T16:49+0000
us
virginia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082738841_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_cf7d7468d276e408e9106165056997a1.jpg
The 2 November Virginia election is not only about picking a new governor for the state, but it is also a "referendum" on the Democrats' agenda and especially their claims that the US' main problem right now is racism, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed.He pointed out that the Democratic candidate, Terry McAuliffe, has made racism the key issue of his campaign, instead of focusing on more acute issues that worry an average Virginian voter – the state of highway 66, taxes, public transport, and the state of Dulles Airport.Carlson claimed that focusing on racism and its negative impact on life in the state had led to a loss in McAuliffe's popularity among Virginians, as seen in the poll results between June and November 2021. The Fox News host suggested that US voters have become fed up with this rhetoric and are not ready to vote for it, thus making the upcoming vote one against the Democrats' new agenda.The conservative host suggested that should McAuliffe lose, it would be an earthquake in the Democratic Party. After all, this candidate has received the backing of former POTUS Barack Obama, incumbent President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, and this hasn't helped, Carlson noted.The host went on to blast the equity agenda promoted by Biden and the rest of the Democrats as "divisive, racist" and overall harmful for the US. Carlson added that it is rooted in "hostility and hatred" and most of the people "understand that perfectly well", and that is why they oppose ideas such as teaching children "critical race theory" in classes and are increasingly backing candidates who promise to ban this from schools, such as McAuliffe's Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin.Along with Virginia, New Jersey is also electing a governor on 2 November, with incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy leading over Republican Jack Ciattarelli.
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/virginia-election-what-to-know-about-the-crucial-close-race-for-the-governors-mansion-1090403468.html
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082738841_74:0:1211:853_1920x0_80_0_0_baafc7d9639fc5a8f2ca27e381841ba2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
us, virginia
Virginia Gubernatorial Election is a 'Referendum' on Democrats, Tucker Carlson Claims
Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, who is running as the Democratic Party's candidate, currently trails his GOP rival Glenn Youngkin by up to 1.7%, according to polls.
The 2 November Virginia election
is not only about picking a new governor for the state, but it is also a "referendum" on the Democrats' agenda and especially their claims that the US' main problem right now is racism, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed.
He pointed out that the Democratic candidate, Terry McAuliffe, has made racism the key issue of his campaign, instead of focusing on more acute issues that worry an average Virginian voter – the state of highway 66, taxes, public transport, and the state of Dulles Airport.
Carlson claimed that focusing on racism and its negative impact on life in the state had led to a loss in McAuliffe's popularity among Virginians, as seen in the poll results between June and November 2021. The Fox News host suggested that US voters have become fed up with this rhetoric and are not ready to vote for it, thus making the upcoming vote one against the Democrats' new agenda.
"The question tomorrow is, are Virginia voters finally fed up with this garbage? Does the race card still work? Is there a single sane person who believes that white racism is the root of all of the state's problems? […] Democrats understand this election is a referendum, not simply on an amoral sleazeball who wants to be the governor again for some reason, but a referendum on the performance of our entire leadership class. A referendum on them".
The conservative host suggested that should McAuliffe lose, it would be an earthquake in the Democratic Party. After all, this candidate has received the backing of former POTUS Barack Obama, incumbent President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, and this hasn't helped, Carlson noted.
The host went on to blast the equity agenda promoted by Biden and the rest of the Democrats as "divisive, racist" and overall harmful for the US. Carlson added that it is rooted in "hostility and hatred" and most of the people "understand that perfectly well", and that is why they oppose ideas such as teaching children "critical race theory"
in classes and are increasingly backing candidates who promise to ban this from schools, such as McAuliffe's Republican opponent
Glenn Youngkin.
"Tomorrow, they can send a very clear signal to the people doing it. Stop dividing us by race. Stop indoctrinating our schoolchildren to hate us. This is not about whether a Republican or a Democrat wins tomorrow. This is about where we go from here as a country", Carlson said of the 2 November election in Virginia.
Along with Virginia, New Jersey is also electing a governor on 2 November, with incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy leading over Republican Jack Ciattarelli.