Virginia Election: What to Know About the Crucial, Close Race for the Governor's Mansion

Americans' eyes are set on Virginia as its gubernatorial election officially kicks off Tuesday - more than a month after early, in-person voting was made available at various registrar's offices and satellite voting locations across the state. Tensions are particularly high during this election, as polls have suggested that the results of the race could be neck-and-neck. Many view the November 2nd election as a barometer for how Democrats and Republicans will fare in the 2022 midterms. Youngkin wrapped up his "Win With Glenn" tour on Monday, with stops in southwest Virginia, Virginia Beach, and the state's capital city. The tour's final stop was in Leesburg, Virginia, for the "Loudoun Parents Matter" rally. Virginia's Loudoun County was recently at the centre of a GOP-backed critique of the state's K-12 curriculum, including efforts to ban critical race theory and other related courses in public schools. McAuliffe also made stops in Richmond and Roanoke, Virginia, on Tuesday before ending his election eve in Fairfax. Governor Ralph Northam (D), who cannot seek another term, was notably in attendance at the Richmond rally. "We've got to keep it going. We cannot go back", the former Virginia governor said. Concerns in the CommonwealthFor many Virginia voters, education is the most pressing issue at the ballot box, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll conducted between 20-26 October. Relatedly, the gubernatorial candidates have been focused on conversations related to the banning of "Beloved", the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Toni Morrison that follows a Civil War-era Black woman struggling to escape her past. While the 1987 book is a staple for Advanced Placement (AP) English courses in high school, parents have argued that children should not be exposed to the book's graphic descriptions of sex and violence.Around 24% of those polled listed education as their top voting issue, while a close 23% said the US economy was the most pressing issue. "Something else" took third place, accounting for 16% of responses.The recent survey also showed raised concerns of Democrats' standing in the gubernatorial race, as a Washington Post-Schar School poll from weeks prior showed that McAuliffe was ahead of Youngkin by six points. That edge has since narrowed to 47% of registered voters favouring McAuliffe and 44% of registered voters backing Youngkin. Trump Holds Tele-Rally in Support of Youngkin Donald Trump held a virtual rally on Monday, urging supporters in Virginia "to get out and vote for Glenn Youngkin", who would be "great on jobs and taxes" and "make Virginia really the envy of the world".AOC plus three refers to "The Squad", comprised of progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). Trump claimed that it was important for Virginia Republicans to have a massive showing at the polls to counter what he characterised as mainstream media narratives."The fake news media would like to say something else because they'd like our big, giant, beautiful base like there has never been before, to not vote as much as they're going to", the former US president proclaimed.Youngkin did not appear on the call with Trump, and shied away from mentioning the former US president's name when asked about the Trump event.

