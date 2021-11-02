Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: Americans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote
Virginia Election: What to Know About the Crucial, Close Race for the Governor's Mansion
Virginia Election: What to Know About the Crucial, Close Race for the Governor's Mansion
Former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump were among the many political heavyweights who reached out to Virginia voters ahead of Tuesday's... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
joe biden
gubernatorial elections
donald trump
terry mcauliffe
Americans' eyes are set on Virginia as its gubernatorial election officially kicks off Tuesday - more than a month after early, in-person voting was made available at various registrar's offices and satellite voting locations across the state. Tensions are particularly high during this election, as polls have suggested that the results of the race could be neck-and-neck. Many view the November 2nd election as a barometer for how Democrats and Republicans will fare in the 2022 midterms. Youngkin wrapped up his "Win With Glenn" tour on Monday, with stops in southwest Virginia, Virginia Beach, and the state's capital city. The tour's final stop was in Leesburg, Virginia, for the "Loudoun Parents Matter" rally. Virginia's Loudoun County was recently at the centre of a GOP-backed critique of the state's K-12 curriculum, including efforts to ban critical race theory and other related courses in public schools. McAuliffe also made stops in Richmond and Roanoke, Virginia, on Tuesday before ending his election eve in Fairfax. Governor Ralph Northam (D), who cannot seek another term, was notably in attendance at the Richmond rally. "We've got to keep it going. We cannot go back", the former Virginia governor said. Concerns in the CommonwealthFor many Virginia voters, education is the most pressing issue at the ballot box, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll conducted between 20-26 October. Relatedly, the gubernatorial candidates have been focused on conversations related to the banning of "Beloved", the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Toni Morrison that follows a Civil War-era Black woman struggling to escape her past. While the 1987 book is a staple for Advanced Placement (AP) English courses in high school, parents have argued that children should not be exposed to the book's graphic descriptions of sex and violence.Around 24% of those polled listed education as their top voting issue, while a close 23% said the US economy was the most pressing issue. "Something else" took third place, accounting for 16% of responses.The recent survey also showed raised concerns of Democrats' standing in the gubernatorial race, as a Washington Post-Schar School poll from weeks prior showed that McAuliffe was ahead of Youngkin by six points. That edge has since narrowed to 47% of registered voters favouring McAuliffe and 44% of registered voters backing Youngkin. Trump Holds Tele-Rally in Support of Youngkin Donald Trump held a virtual rally on Monday, urging supporters in Virginia "to get out and vote for Glenn Youngkin", who would be "great on jobs and taxes" and "make Virginia really the envy of the world".AOC plus three refers to "The Squad", comprised of progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). Trump claimed that it was important for Virginia Republicans to have a massive showing at the polls to counter what he characterised as mainstream media narratives."The fake news media would like to say something else because they'd like our big, giant, beautiful base like there has never been before, to not vote as much as they're going to", the former US president proclaimed.Youngkin did not appear on the call with Trump, and shied away from mentioning the former US president's name when asked about the Trump event.
joe biden, gubernatorial elections, donald trump, terry mcauliffe

Virginia Election: What to Know About the Crucial, Close Race for the Governor's Mansion

10:00 GMT 02.11.2021
Campaign signs for Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin stand together on the last day of early voting in the Virginia gubernatorial election in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., October 30, 2021.
Campaign signs for Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin stand together on the last day of early voting in the Virginia gubernatorial election in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., October 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump were among the many political heavyweights who reached out to Virginia voters ahead of Tuesday's gubernatorial election between Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin and Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe, who served as the Commonwealth's governor from 2014 to 2018.
Americans' eyes are set on Virginia as its gubernatorial election officially kicks off Tuesday - more than a month after early, in-person voting was made available at various registrar's offices and satellite voting locations across the state.
Tensions are particularly high during this election, as polls have suggested that the results of the race could be neck-and-neck. Many view the November 2nd election as a barometer for how Democrats and Republicans will fare in the 2022 midterms.
Youngkin wrapped up his "Win With Glenn" tour on Monday, with stops in southwest Virginia, Virginia Beach, and the state's capital city.

"This is a moment for Virginians to push back on this left, liberal, progressive agenda", Youngkin told attendees at a rally in an airport hangar near Richmond, Virginia.

The tour's final stop was in Leesburg, Virginia, for the "Loudoun Parents Matter" rally. Virginia's Loudoun County was recently at the centre of a GOP-backed critique of the state's K-12 curriculum, including efforts to ban critical race theory and other related courses in public schools.
McAuliffe also made stops in Richmond and Roanoke, Virginia, on Tuesday before ending his election eve in Fairfax. Governor Ralph Northam (D), who cannot seek another term, was notably in attendance at the Richmond rally.

"We've had eight great years, tremendous progress, progress people never thought possible eight years ago", McAuliffe declared, speaking of how the once-Red (Republican) state has made progressive advancements under his and Northam's leadership.

"We've got to keep it going. We cannot go back", the former Virginia governor said.

Concerns in the Commonwealth

For many Virginia voters, education is the most pressing issue at the ballot box, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll conducted between 20-26 October.
Relatedly, the gubernatorial candidates have been focused on conversations related to the banning of "Beloved", the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Toni Morrison that follows a Civil War-era Black woman struggling to escape her past.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe smile onstage at a rally in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 26, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe smile onstage at a rally in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe smile onstage at a rally in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 26, 2021.
© REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
While the 1987 book is a staple for Advanced Placement (AP) English courses in high school, parents have argued that children should not be exposed to the book's graphic descriptions of sex and violence.
Around 24% of those polled listed education as their top voting issue, while a close 23% said the US economy was the most pressing issue. "Something else" took third place, accounting for 16% of responses.
The recent survey also showed raised concerns of Democrats' standing in the gubernatorial race, as a Washington Post-Schar School poll from weeks prior showed that McAuliffe was ahead of Youngkin by six points. That edge has since narrowed to 47% of registered voters favouring McAuliffe and 44% of registered voters backing Youngkin.

Trump Holds Tele-Rally in Support of Youngkin

Donald Trump held a virtual rally on Monday, urging supporters in Virginia "to get out and vote for Glenn Youngkin", who would be "great on jobs and taxes" and "make Virginia really the envy of the world".

"This is your chance to break the grip on the radical Left, that they have on the Commonwealth", Trump said during the call. "You can send a very strong message to Joe Biden, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer, AOC plus three. You've got to send a message to this really corrupt media".

AOC plus three refers to "The Squad", comprised of progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).
Trump claimed that it was important for Virginia Republicans to have a massive showing at the polls to counter what he characterised as mainstream media narratives.
Republican candidate for governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin rallies with supporters on a campaign bus tour stop in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S. October 29, 2021.
Republican candidate for governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin rallies with supporters on a campaign bus tour stop in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S. October 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
Republican candidate for governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin rallies with supporters on a campaign bus tour stop in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S. October 29, 2021.
© REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
"The fake news media would like to say something else because they'd like our big, giant, beautiful base like there has never been before, to not vote as much as they're going to", the former US president proclaimed.

Trump also suggested that McAuliffe would "abolish the suburbs as you know them today" via a ban on single family home zoning. He said the move will "turn beautiful residential neighbourhoods into apartment towers".

Youngkin did not appear on the call with Trump, and shied away from mentioning the former US president's name when asked about the Trump event.
