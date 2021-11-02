https://sputniknews.com/20211102/trumpian-republican-vs-moderate-democrat-in-va-gubernatorial-race-1090395355.html

Trumpian Republican vs. Moderate Democrat in VA. Gubernatorial Race

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the upcoming Virginia gubernatorial race, if President Biden was set to fail... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

Trumpian Republican vs. Moderate Democrat in VA. Gubernatorial Race On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the upcoming Virginia gubernatorial race, if President Biden was set to fail by progressive expectations, and climate conversations among world leaders in Glasgow.

Guests:Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Biden Guts His Agenda, Polling CollapsesPaul Beckwith - Climate Scientist | Is It Too Late To Mitigate the Worst Effects of Climate Change?In the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to talk about the Virginia gubernatorial race and Democratic infighting between moderates and progressives that could sink the party heading into 2022.In the third hour, Paul Beckwith joined us live on the ground in Scotland where the COP26 summit is taking place, with a discussion on if current efforts are enough to stop damage from climate change.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

