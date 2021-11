https://sputniknews.com/20211102/americans-heading-to-the-polls-as-virginia-holds-gubernatorial-vote-1090411941.html

Americans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote

Americans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote

The elections come a year ahead of the midterms, showing general support for the two major political parties in the state. 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Arlington, Virginia, as people are coming out to vote in the state's gubernatorial elections, choosing between Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.Polls previously said it would be a neck-and-neck race since Youngkin is believed to be ahead of McAuliffe by 1 percentage point.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

