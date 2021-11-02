Amid India's Disastrous T20 World Cup Campaign, Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Announces Comeback
"God decides your destiny!! On public demand I'll be back on the pitch hopefully in February! Ain't nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes - mean a lot to me! Keep supporting India, it's our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times," the left-hander batsman Yuvraj wrote.
The 39-year-old's announcement comes as the Indian cricket team is getting set to exit the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after losing their first two matches to arch-rivals Pakistan and nemesis New Zealand.
Although many supporters have said that the failure of Virat Kohli and his men in the T20 World Cup can be blamed on the Indian Premier League, others have contrasted the side's present performance with how the Men in Blue fared while Yuvraj was playing.
According to a few cricket lovers, handling pressure is an art and Kohli's team lacks the skill to keep calm when things aren't going their way.
Some suggest that this is something the present Indian team could learn from Yuvraj, as he has not only had to keep his nerve when facing Sri Lanka during the 2011 World Cup but has also had to stay steady during his subsequent battle with cancer.
Wait, whattttt!— Madhuparna 🌻 (@Madhuparna_22) November 2, 2021
Am I Reading this right?
Will the G.O.A.T be back? 😭💙#YuvrajSingh The Best MiddleOrder Batsman For #TeamIndia till Date!
This is literally The BEST news I've heard in this year! 😭💙@YUVSTRONG12#IndiaVsNewZealand #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/KK5BtyuETU
Lion of indian cricket is back💪.yess yuvi is back on field in fab 2022.— Abhay Gosai (@AbhayGosai4) November 2, 2021
Other team in 2022 will be react "hum cup idhar har gaye"🥳🥳🥳@YUVSTRONG12 #yuvi #YuvrajSingh #worldcupwinner #recordbreaker🤘🏻🤘🏻#Cricket #GOAT pic.twitter.com/qVoaxEGVXm