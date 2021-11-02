https://sputniknews.com/20211102/amid-indias-disastrous-t20-world-cup-campaign-cricketer-yuvraj-singh-announces-comeback-1090409730.html

Amid India's Disastrous T20 World Cup Campaign, Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Announces Comeback

Amid India's Disastrous T20 World Cup Campaign, Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Announces Comeback

Legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh played a key role in the victory India's cricket team enjoyed in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Four years later, the left-handed... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-02T11:19+0000

2021-11-02T11:19+0000

2021-11-02T11:19+0000

retirement

sport

sputnik

international cricket council

cricket

sport

sport

cricket

retirement

comeback

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090411009_0:0:2918:1642_1920x0_80_0_0_57d8d099cc5e87ec0e4b981ae01d8b99.jpg

India's double World Cup-winning hero, Yuvraj Singh, has thrilled millions of fans by the sensational announcement on Instagram that he is returning to cricket.Yuvraj's post has generated a massive amount of buzz on social media, with a set of his admirers speculating that the former cricketer was set to make a return to international cricket two years after quitting the game.The 39-year-old's announcement comes as the Indian cricket team is getting set to exit the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after losing their first two matches to arch-rivals Pakistan and nemesis New Zealand.Although many supporters have said that the failure of Virat Kohli and his men in the T20 World Cup can be blamed on the Indian Premier League, others have contrasted the side's present performance with how the Men in Blue fared while Yuvraj was playing.According to a few cricket lovers, handling pressure is an art and Kohli's team lacks the skill to keep calm when things aren't going their way. Some suggest that this is something the present Indian team could learn from Yuvraj, as he has not only had to keep his nerve when facing Sri Lanka during the 2011 World Cup but has also had to stay steady during his subsequent battle with cancer.Kohli and his team will now take on Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan on Wednesday to keep their hopes alive in the iconic tournament, regarded as the pinnacle of T20 (the 20-over) cricket.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

retirement, sport, sputnik, international cricket council, cricket, sport, sport, cricket, retirement, comeback, sputnik