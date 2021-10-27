https://sputniknews.com/20211027/waqar-younis-ignites-indians-after-claiming-he-loves-namaz-recited-in-front-of-hindus-at-t20-match-1090237016.html
India-Pakistan cricket matches have often provided fodder for controversies. In the past, many cricketers have been caught making disparaging remarks, which
Waqar Younis Ignites Indians After Claiming He Loves Namaz Recited 'in Front of Hindus' at T20 Match
India-Pakistan cricket matches have often provided fodder for controversies. In the past, many cricketers have been caught making disparaging remarks, which have then been slammed by a section of people. Yet again, a cricketer's comments have sparked massive outrage on social media.
Legendary Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis' comments on a television network on Tuesday in the wake of the ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, have created a massive storm on social media.
After Pakistan registered a thumping 10-wicket win over their rivals on Sunday, their first win in a cricket World Cup after 12 failed attempts, Waqar said: "What I liked the most is what Rizwan did. He stood in the middle of the ground and read [a] Namaz (traditional Muslim prayer), in front of the Hindus".
Waqar's comments didn't sit well with the Indian public, including a number of cricketers and pundits.
While noted Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle dubbed Waqar's remarks as "dangerous" and "disappointing", a former Indian fast bowler, Venkatesh Prasad, called it a "jihadist" mindset.
On the other hand, a few claimed that "bigotry was at its peak in Pakistan", some said that it wasn't a "surprise", considering "cricketing talent was no cure for illiteracy and idiocy".
Although Waqar tendered an apology on Wednesday, declaring that he made a "mistake in the heat of the moment", the trolls continue to target him on social media.
Waqar is not the first Pakistani cricketer to have made such statements. His former teammate Shahid Afridi mocked the Indian public in 2011, while Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar made it clear that he was in favour of having different countries for Hindus and Muslims.