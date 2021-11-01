https://sputniknews.com/20211101/fans-mock-indian-cricket-team-as-virat-kohlis-men-suffer-2nd-consecutive-loss-in-icc-t20-world-cup-1090380170.html
Fans Mock Indian Cricket Team as Virat Kohli's Men Suffer 2nd Consecutive Loss in ICC T20 World Cup
Fans Mock Indian Cricket Team as Virat Kohli's Men Suffer 2nd Consecutive Loss in ICC T20 World Cup
The Indian cricket team's long wait to claim their second ICC T20 World Cup title suffered another setback on Sunday. The South Asian country last won the... 01.11.2021
Virat Kohli's Men in Blue (Indian cricket team) were dubbed as the favourites to win the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). But their poor show in the event appears to have left their admirers completely disappointed.During the weekend, India lost their second successive match of the competition, losing to nemesis New Zealand by 8 wickets after their batsmen failed miserably and could only post 110/7 in 20 overs. The Kiwis chased down the target with relative ease, thanks to Daryl Mitchell's 49 off 35 balls.However, it was the fans who had the most fun despite the Indian cricket team's defeat, as they "congratulated" Virat and his boys for making them proud by losing the match by "8 wickets and not 10 wickets", like they did against Pakistan in their opener.On the other hand, some furious cricket lovers demanded that the Indian Premier League (IPL) be banned, considering the cash-rich league is behind Virat and his men's burnout.A few reminded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that organising the best T20 tournament in the world was a joke if the national side could not emulate its success in international events.Before their disappointing batting display against the New Zealanders, Virat and his colleagues were soundly beaten by India's arch-rival team Pakistan in in their opening match on 24 October.The Indian team, which had never once lost to their rival, neighbouring Pakistan, in previous editions of the World Cup, having registered a 12-0 record, were thrashed by the Babar Azam-led team by 10 wickets.The Indians will now take on Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan on Wednesday to keep their hopes alive in the iconic tournament, which is regarded as the pinnacle of T20 cricket.The sport has three formats – Test matches, which last five days, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20s (games of 20-overs per side).
