Facebook Whistleblower Zhang Testifies Before House of Commons
Fans Mock Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli for His 'Meaningful Diwali' Campaign
Fans Mock Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli for His 'Meaningful Diwali' Campaign
This is not the first time that Virat Kohli has been trolled by netizens for his messages about celebrations. Last year, his public appeal not to set off...
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's Diwali campaign has sparked severe criticism on Twitter after the star batsman said that he will come up with personal tips to celebrate the festival of lights in a more "meaningful" way. However, a number of people were not pleased with the 32-year-old's message, as they suppose that Kohli, just like last year, may make an appeal against firecrackers, a popular way of celebrating the festival after performing evening prayers.The Delhi government has banned the usage of firecrackers during Diwali and even the Supreme Court has upheld the ban, considering the nation's capital generally witnesses an alarming rise in pollution levels after this festival. But most people are generally found doing it anyway, as part of a tradition. Fearing that Kohli may mention "environmental concerns" this year too by talking of firecrackers and the pollution caused by them, social media users have already started criticising him for being so concerned about a grand Hindu festivity and popular tradition. A few netizens asked him to first worry about the environment when personally using air conditioners and cars before launching a "meaningful Diwali campaign".Some others advised him to focus on winning the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the Middle East.For them, it is a sign of Kohli's "double standards" as he talks about saving the environment on one hand, while contributing to its degradation on the other.Virat Kohli's next assignment with the Men in Blue is the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from 19 October to 14 November.The T20 World Cup is the top tournament of cricket's shortest format. The sport has three formats – Test matches, which last five days, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20s (games of 20-overs per side).Earlier, Kohli had announced that he would no longer be the captain of India's T20 side after the prestigious tournament. But he will be hoping to end the country's 14-year drought at the event in the next three weeks.India last won the competition in South Africa in 2007 under the leadership of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Fans Mock Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli for His 'Meaningful Diwali' Campaign

13:12 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 13:17 GMT 18.10.2021)
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
This is not the first time that Virat Kohli has been trolled by netizens for his messages about celebrations. Last year, his public appeal not to set off firecrackers on Diwali evoked massive backlash on social media. Most Indians enjoy seting off fireworks. Any celeb opposing it for pollution concerns is usually targeted as "anti-Hindu".
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's Diwali campaign has sparked severe criticism on Twitter after the star batsman said that he will come up with personal tips to celebrate the festival of lights in a more "meaningful" way.
However, a number of people were not pleased with the 32-year-old's message, as they suppose that Kohli, just like last year, may make an appeal against firecrackers, a popular way of celebrating the festival after performing evening prayers.
The Delhi government has banned the usage of firecrackers during Diwali and even the Supreme Court has upheld the ban, considering the nation's capital generally witnesses an alarming rise in pollution levels after this festival.

But most people are generally found doing it anyway, as part of a tradition.
Fearing that Kohli may mention "environmental concerns" this year too by talking of firecrackers and the pollution caused by them, social media users have already started criticising him for being so concerned about a grand Hindu festivity and popular tradition.
A few netizens asked him to first worry about the environment when personally using air conditioners and cars before launching a "meaningful Diwali campaign".
Some others advised him to focus on winning the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the Middle East.
For them, it is a sign of Kohli's "double standards" as he talks about saving the environment on one hand, while contributing to its degradation on the other.
Virat Kohli's next assignment with the Men in Blue is the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from 19 October to 14 November.
The T20 World Cup is the top tournament of cricket's shortest format. The sport has three formats – Test matches, which last five days, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20s (games of 20-overs per side).

Earlier, Kohli had announced that he would no longer be the captain of India's T20 side after the prestigious tournament. But he will be hoping to end the country's 14-year drought at the event in the next three weeks.

India last won the competition in South Africa in 2007 under the leadership of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
