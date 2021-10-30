https://sputniknews.com/20211030/tension-sparked-between-zayn-malik-and-yolanda-hadid-over-a-snap-shared-of-his-daughter-khai-1090351753.html

Tension Sparked Between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid Over Snap Shared of His Daughter Khai

The troubled singer has also been dropped by his record label amid fans’ fears that he has been smoking “extremely strong” cannabis. 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid are reportedly in conflict over an alleged leaked image of his and her daughter Gigi’s little one Khai.According to a source from The Sun, friends of Gigi revealed that Malik, 28, previously lost his temper on Yolanda when she posted a picture of his daughter’s face on Instagram.Yolanda had reportedly deleted the snap immediately upon realizing the mistake and replaced it with a different image, but by then fans had already obtained a glimpse of Khai’s face.The former One Direction singer has been charged with harassing Gigi and allegedly striking her mum Yolanda and pushing her into a dresser after a verbal and "physical" altercation at his Pennsylvania home.Court documents reportedly confirm Malik was charged with four counts of harassment following an altercation at the home he shares with Gigi and their daughter.Zayn, who is very adamant about not showing their daughter's face publicly, was said to have been furious with Yolanda.“I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," he added.A source told the publication: “Back in January, Yolanda accidentally posted a photo of Khai where you could see her face and Zayn went crazy - he's so protective of his daughter's privacy, he was so mad.”Zayn, seemingly hinting that he and Gigi had split, added that he wants to "co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves.”

