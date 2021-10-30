Tension Sparked Between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid Over Snap Shared of His Daughter Khai

Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid are reportedly in conflict over an alleged leaked image of his and her daughter Gigi’s little one Khai.According to a source from The Sun, friends of Gigi revealed that Malik, 28, previously lost his temper on Yolanda when she posted a picture of his daughter’s face on Instagram.Yolanda had reportedly deleted the snap immediately upon realizing the mistake and replaced it with a different image, but by then fans had already obtained a glimpse of Khai’s face.The former One Direction singer has been charged with harassing Gigi and allegedly striking her mum Yolanda and pushing her into a dresser after a verbal and "physical" altercation at his Pennsylvania home.Court documents reportedly confirm Malik was charged with four counts of harassment following an altercation at the home he shares with Gigi and their daughter.Zayn, who is very adamant about not showing their daughter's face publicly, was said to have been furious with Yolanda.“I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," he added.A source told the publication: “Back in January, Yolanda accidentally posted a photo of Khai where you could see her face and Zayn went crazy - he's so protective of his daughter's privacy, he was so mad.”Zayn, seemingly hinting that he and Gigi had split, added that he wants to "co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves.”
Malik immediately denied the claims and is pleading no contest to harassment. He responded to the allegations in a statement to TMZ, which reportedly read "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details, and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."
“I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," he added.
“Yolanda doesn't see what the issue is, but Zayn - and Gigi - are very against their child being photographed and it's been a huge cause of tension between them.”
“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in.”