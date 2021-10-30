Malik Pleads Guilty to Verbally Harassing Gigi, Calling Her Mother 'F*cking Dutch Sl*t' - Reports

Zayn Malik has been charged with four counts of harassment against supermodel Gigi Hadid and her mother, Yolanda, TMZ reported Friday. The alleged altercation took place on September 29, when Yolanda arrived at the house where the pop singer was "co-parenting" his and Gigi's daughter, while Gigi herself was away in Paris, sources told the outlet.According to TMZ, Malik also yelled at a security guard who was on the premises at the time of the alleged scuffle, reportedly screaming, "Get the f*ck out of my f*cking house, copper."The court reportedly clarified that Malik "simply did not dispute the charges against him." However, he has denied any physical contact with Yolanda. The singer was reportedly banned from approaching Gigi and Yolanda Hadid and required to attend an anger management class and a domestic violence prevention program. The judge awarded him a fine and a one-year probationary period.Following the news, fans took to social media to defend Malik against Gigi's mother, accusing her of "trespassing" and "racism."Earlier, the pop singer denied all accusations after media speculated that the pair split up after Malik assaulted Gigi’s mother. Some reports claimed that the artist was angry with Yolanda because she allegedly leaked to the press news about Gigi’s pregnancy.On Thursday, Gigi Hadid spoke out for the first time since the reports, according to sources close to her. “Gigi is focused on doing her best for Hai. At the moment she is asking for solitude,” they said.Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been dating on and off for five years before becoming parents in late September last year.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Zayn allegedly called Yolanda a "f*cking Dutch slut," ordered her to "stay away from [my] f*cking daughter," after which, he "shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."
The alleged altercation took place on September 29, when Yolanda arrived at the house where the pop singer was "co-parenting" his and Gigi's daughter, while Gigi herself was away in Paris, sources told the outlet.
Regarding his girlfriend, Zayn allegedly screamed at her on a phone call, telling Gigi to "strap on some f*cking balls and defend your partner against your f*cking mother in my house."
According to TMZ, Malik also yelled at a security guard who was on the premises at the time of the alleged scuffle, reportedly screaming, "Get the f*ck out of my f*cking house, copper."
The court reportedly clarified that Malik "simply did not dispute the charges against him." However, he has denied any physical contact with Yolanda.
These are the four dockets against Zayn. (Check docket No and citation to be sure) all of them relate to same offence of “harassment”which is most probably a verbal altercation. The way this article is worded, one would think he got physically violent, which he did not https://t.co/15cmToHQcqpic.twitter.com/uxX3VFIHED
The singer was reportedly banned from approaching Gigi and Yolanda Hadid and required to attend an anger management class and a domestic violence prevention program. The judge awarded him a fine and a one-year probationary period.
Following the news, fans took to social media to defend Malik against Gigi's mother, accusing her of "trespassing" and "racism."
As he should because if that b*tch got inside my house without my permission she would’ve heard even worse
I can't be the only one surprised that Zayn is getting charged when that horrible Yolanda who trespassed his property and threatened his child's safety keeps changing her statements from physical to verbal harassment to suit her narrative is not facing any CONSEQUENCES?
a white woman against a desi ofc y'all's ass would say he's guilty , that nasty woman is the one in fault leave the man and his daughter alone. all she wants is for him to not have any rights on khai and for gigi to have full custody. shut your mouth on zayn. https://t.co/zoo9KEVA97
Earlier, the pop singer denied all accusations after media speculated that the pair split up after Malik assaulted Gigi’s mother. Some reports claimed that the artist was angry with Yolanda because she allegedly leaked to the press news about Gigi’s pregnancy.
On Thursday, Gigi Hadid spoke out for the first time since the reports, according to sources close to her. “Gigi is focused on doing her best for Hai. At the moment she is asking for solitude,” they said.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been dating on and off for five years before becoming parents in late September last year.