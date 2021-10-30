Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/malik-pleads-guilty-to-verbally-harassing-gigi-calling-her-mother-fcking-dutch-slt---reports-1090332462.html
Malik Pleads Guilty to Verbally Harassing Gigi, Calling Her Mother 'F*cking Dutch Sl*t' - Reports
Malik Pleads Guilty to Verbally Harassing Gigi, Calling Her Mother 'F*cking Dutch Sl*t' - Reports
Court Found Zayn Malik Guilty of Harassment Against Gigi Hadid, Her Mother
2021-10-30T01:24+0000
2021-10-30T01:25+0000
01:24 GMT 30.10.2021 (Updated: 01:25 GMT 30.10.2021)
Alexandra Kashirina
Media reported that the 28-year-old pop star "struck" Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid when she came to his house. Some reports suggested that the couple broke up after the alleged incident.
Zayn Malik has been charged with four counts of harassment against supermodel Gigi Hadid and her mother, Yolanda, TMZ reported Friday.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Zayn allegedly called Yolanda a "f*cking Dutch slut," ordered her to "stay away from [my] f*cking daughter," after which, he "shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."

The alleged altercation took place on September 29, when Yolanda arrived at the house where the pop singer was "co-parenting" his and Gigi's daughter, while Gigi herself was away in Paris, sources told the outlet.

Regarding his girlfriend, Zayn allegedly screamed at her on a phone call, telling Gigi to "strap on some f*cking balls and defend your partner against your f*cking mother in my house."

According to TMZ, Malik also yelled at a security guard who was on the premises at the time of the alleged scuffle, reportedly screaming, "Get the f*ck out of my f*cking house, copper."
The court reportedly clarified that Malik "simply did not dispute the charges against him." However, he has denied any physical contact with Yolanda.
The singer was reportedly banned from approaching Gigi and Yolanda Hadid and required to attend an anger management class and a domestic violence prevention program. The judge awarded him a fine and a one-year probationary period.
Following the news, fans took to social media to defend Malik against Gigi's mother, accusing her of "trespassing" and "racism."
Earlier, the pop singer denied all accusations after media speculated that the pair split up after Malik assaulted Gigi’s mother. Some reports claimed that the artist was angry with Yolanda because she allegedly leaked to the press news about Gigi’s pregnancy.
On Thursday, Gigi Hadid spoke out for the first time since the reports, according to sources close to her. “Gigi is focused on doing her best for Hai. At the moment she is asking for solitude,” they said.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been dating on and off for five years before becoming parents in late September last year.
