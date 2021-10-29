https://sputniknews.com/20211029/zayn-malik-issues-statement-after-report-claims-he-struck-gigi-hadids-mom-yolanda-1090296022.html
Zayn Malik Issues Statement After Report Claims He 'Struck' Gigi Hadid’s Mom Yolanda
Zayn Malik spoke out after he was accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, and adamantly denied the claim Thursday. 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
Malik and American model Hadid, who have dated on-and-off for nearly five years, are parents to a 1-year-old daughter, Khai.
pussymuncher
Mother in law be goin for Court settlement to Rob him of money's.....metoo strike's Again! She should make sure she sues in a Democrat state,her victimhood be be guaranteed with No evidence needed, Just point, accuse And watch the Bank account swell KA-CING!!!
00:21 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 00:29 GMT 29.10.2021)
Zayn Malik spoke out after he was accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, and adamantly denied the claim Thursday.
Shortly after TMZ published a story
involving claims that he "struck" Yolanda Hadid last week, Malik tweeted
a statement Thursday, saying that while he's typically a private person, in an effort to protect that space for his daughter, he has “agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."
"This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," the former One Direction singer added.
Malik and American model Hadid, who have dated on-and-off for nearly five years, are parents to a 1-year-old daughter, Khai.
Malik responded to the allegations in a statement to TMZ, which reportedly read "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter
I decline to give any further details, and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."
"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared, and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," he added.
Yolanda did not provide any further details of what she claims triggered the alleged assault but is considering filing a police report.