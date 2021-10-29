https://sputniknews.com/20211029/zayn-malik-issues-statement-after-report-claims-he-struck-gigi-hadids-mom-yolanda-1090296022.html

Zayn Malik Issues Statement After Report Claims He 'Struck' Gigi Hadid’s Mom Yolanda

Zayn Malik spoke out after he was accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, and adamantly denied the claim Thursday. 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

Shortly after TMZ published a story involving claims that he "struck" Yolanda Hadid last week, Malik tweeted a statement Thursday, saying that while he's typically a private person, in an effort to protect that space for his daughter, he has “agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."Malik and American model Hadid, who have dated on-and-off for nearly five years, are parents to a 1-year-old daughter, Khai.Malik responded to the allegations in a statement to TMZ, which reportedly read "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details, and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."Yolanda did not provide any further details of what she claims triggered the alleged assault but is considering filing a police report.

