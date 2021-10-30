https://sputniknews.com/20211030/jake-paul-adds-fuel-to-fire-in-malik-hadid-scandal-slamming-british-singer-over-2020-row-1090331246.html
Known for his verbal attacks on social media and in real life, Youtuber Jake Paul mocked Gigi Hadid on Friday amid reports that her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik allegedly assaulted her mother Yolanda. The 24-year-old blogger-turned-boxer did not pass up the opportunity to rekindle an old social media feud with the supermodel.Paul was replying to one of Gigi's earlier tweets, in which she defended her partner after the blogger claimed in February 2020 that the singer told him to "f**k off for no reason."According to reports at the time, Paul said in a 2020 tweet that Zayn had been disrespectful and hostile to him in Vegas without cause and that he narrowly averted a physical altercation with the singer. During their encounter, he added, the ex-One Direction singer "literally started yelling and freaking the f**k out." He also made fun of Malik for going "home alone to a big a** hotel" after the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder bout in Las Vegas.Later, Hadid responded with an uncommonly foul-mouthed remark, calling the social media star "embarrassing" and insisting that her on-again, off-again lover is "unbothered" about his "irrelevant ugly a**." She went on to say that because Zayn is a "respectful king," he decided to return to his hotel room over a night out with Paul and his "YouTube groupies." This row reignition comes as Malik has been charged with four counts of harassment for his alleged behavior during an argument with his one-year-old daughter Khai's maternal grandmother, Yolanda.Malik has to take an anger management class and must not contact Yolanda, in addition to nearly year-long probation, reports say. He was also allegedly ordered to stay away from John McMahon, a Hadid family security guard who allegedly observed the incident and was also verbally harassed by the singer.According to reports, Malik and Yolanda had an altercation in the former pair's house near New Hope, Pennsylvania. It is unknown whether they split up prior to the fight or as a result of it. The couple had been sharing a farmhouse in Pennsylvania, close to Yolanda's home.
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Earlier this Friday, media reported that following an alleged altercation in which the model's mother claimed she was "struck," the pair split up. Malik has reportedly pleaded no contest to harassment charges but denied physical contact with Gigi's mother.
Known for his verbal attacks on social media and in real life, Youtuber Jake Paul mocked Gigi Hadid on Friday amid reports that her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik allegedly assaulted her mother Yolanda.
The 24-year-old blogger-turned-boxer did not pass up the opportunity to rekindle an old social media feud with the supermodel.
Paul was replying to one of Gigi's earlier tweets, in which she defended her partner after the blogger claimed in February 2020 that the singer told him to "f**k off for no reason."
According to reports at the time, Paul said in a 2020 tweet
that Zayn had been disrespectful and hostile to him in Vegas without cause and that he narrowly averted a physical altercation with the singer. During their encounter, he added, the ex-One Direction singer "literally started yelling and freaking the f**k out." He also made fun of Malik for going "home alone to a big a** hotel" after the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder bout in Las Vegas.
Later, Hadid responded with an uncommonly foul-mouthed remark, calling the social media star "embarrassing" and insisting that her on-again, off-again lover is "unbothered" about his "irrelevant ugly a**." She went on to say that because Zayn is a "respectful king," he decided to return to his hotel room over a night out with Paul and his "YouTube groupies."
This row reignition comes as Malik has been charged with four counts of harassment for his alleged behavior
during an argument with his one-year-old daughter Khai's maternal grandmother, Yolanda.
Malik has to take an anger management class and must not contact Yolanda, in addition to nearly year-long probation, reports say. He was also allegedly ordered to stay away from John McMahon, a Hadid family security guard who allegedly observed the incident and was also verbally harassed by the singer.
According to reports
, Malik and Yolanda had an altercation in the former pair's house near New Hope, Pennsylvania. It is unknown whether they split up prior to the fight or as a result of it. The couple had been sharing a farmhouse in Pennsylvania, close to Yolanda's home.