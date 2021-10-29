Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/gigi-hadid-asks-for-privacy-after-allegations-boyfriend-zayn-malik-struck-her-mother-yolanda-1090312068.html
Gigi Hadid Asks For 'Privacy' After Allegations Boyfriend Zayn Malik 'Struck' Her Mother, Yolanda
Gigi Hadid Asks For 'Privacy' After Allegations Boyfriend Zayn Malik 'Struck' Her Mother, Yolanda
Earlier, British singer Zayn Malik adamantly denied reports he had physically assaulted his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda. In a statement to TMZ... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T12:34+0000
2021-10-29T12:34+0000
us
gigi hadid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106423/88/1064238842_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0cbdc784311b87983a559435d08df6ab.jpg
Amid a flurry of speculations that Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, former One Direction artist Zayn Malik had split following her mother Yolanda's accusations that he “struck” her, the American model herself has offered scant information. A statement released on Thursday by a representative for the 26-year old model, who has made thirty-five appearances on Vogue magazine covers, and cited by E! News reads: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.” Reference was made here to the couple’s 13-month-old daughter, Khai. The brief statement followed a report by People Magazine that Gigi and Zayn, 28, had split over a month ago. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a source was cited as saying. Earlier, TMZ reported that the singer, who parted ways with One Direction in March 2015 and subsequently signed a solo recording contract with RCA Records, allegedly struck Yolanda some time during the previous week. Furthermore, Gigi Hadid’s mother was believed to be considering filing a police report. The vocalist was swift to dismiss the claims in a statement to the outlet. Zayn added he hoped that Yolanda, mother to models Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid, would "reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private".The winner of an American Music Award and a MTV Video Music Award, Malik seemingly addressed the allegations in a statement on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, underscoring that the incident “should be a private matter." He also emphasised that he sought to "protect" his daughter Khai. Some media reports have alleged that tension between Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend was triggered after Zayn allegedly accused Gigi’s mother, the Dutch-American former model best-known for her appearance on US reality-television show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, of leaking the news of the impending arrival of their daughter back in 2020. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik first sparked rumours that they were romantically linked back in November 2015. At the time they were seen together at an American Music Awards afterparty. There followed a plethora of reports about the couple alternating between breaking up and mending their relationship. It was in April 2020 that the couple confirmed Gigi Hadid's pregnancy, with the baby girl born on 23 September 2020.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106423/88/1064238842_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c4bdf2337c455d3c2d64554b117f90b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, gigi hadid

Gigi Hadid Asks For 'Privacy' After Allegations Boyfriend Zayn Malik 'Struck' Her Mother, Yolanda

12:34 GMT 29.10.2021
© AP Photo / Charles Sykes/InvisionСупермодель Джиджи Хадид на балу Института костюма Met Gala 2018 в Нью-Йорке
Супермодель Джиджи Хадид на балу Института костюма Met Gala 2018 в Нью-Йорке - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© AP Photo / Charles Sykes/Invision
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, British singer Zayn Malik adamantly denied reports he had physically assaulted his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda. In a statement to TMZ Malik, who has dated the American model on-and-off for nearly five years and is father to her 1-year-old daughter, Khai, expressed hope that Yolanda would “reconsider her false allegations”.
Amid a flurry of speculations that Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, former One Direction artist Zayn Malik had split following her mother Yolanda's accusations that he “struck” her, the American model herself has offered scant information.
A statement released on Thursday by a representative for the 26-year old model, who has made thirty-five appearances on Vogue magazine covers, and cited by E! News reads: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”
Reference was made here to the couple’s 13-month-old daughter, Khai. The brief statement followed a report by People Magazine that Gigi and Zayn, 28, had split over a month ago. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a source was cited as saying.
Earlier, TMZ reported that the singer, who parted ways with One Direction in March 2015 and subsequently signed a solo recording contract with RCA Records, allegedly struck Yolanda some time during the previous week. Furthermore, Gigi Hadid’s mother was believed to be considering filing a police report.
The vocalist was swift to dismiss the claims in a statement to the outlet.
"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid. For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details," reads the statement.
Zayn added he hoped that Yolanda, mother to models Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid, would "reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private".
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniАмериканская супермодель Джиджи Хадид на подиуме во время шоу Victoria's Secret Fashion 2018 в Нью-Йорке
Американская супермодель Джиджи Хадид на подиуме во время шоу Victoria's Secret Fashion 2018 в Нью-Йорке - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
Американская супермодель Джиджи Хадид на подиуме во время шоу Victoria's Secret Fashion 2018 в Нью-Йорке
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
The winner of an American Music Award and a MTV Video Music Award, Malik seemingly addressed the allegations in a statement on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, underscoring that the incident “should be a private matter." He also emphasised that he sought to "protect" his daughter Khai.
Some media reports have alleged that tension between Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend was triggered after Zayn allegedly accused Gigi’s mother, the Dutch-American former model best-known for her appearance on US reality-television show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, of leaking the news of the impending arrival of their daughter back in 2020.
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniIn this May 2, 2016 file photo, Zayn Malik, left, and Gigi Hadid arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York.
In this May 2, 2016 file photo, Zayn Malik, left, and Gigi Hadid arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
In this May 2, 2016 file photo, Zayn Malik, left, and Gigi Hadid arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York.
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik first sparked rumours that they were romantically linked back in November 2015. At the time they were seen together at an American Music Awards afterparty. There followed a plethora of reports about the couple alternating between breaking up and mending their relationship. It was in April 2020 that the couple confirmed Gigi Hadid's pregnancy, with the baby girl born on 23 September 2020.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:49 GMTTrio Slapped With Sedition Charges for 'Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans' During Eid in Uttar Pradesh
13:48 GMTIndia Sees France as Indispensable to Indo-Pacific Stability Amid Submarine Crisis
13:46 GMTEU Parliament Sues European Commission for 'Inaction' on Rule of Law
13:33 GMTWhy Russia's 'Moderate Conservatism' Might Play Key Role in Resolving West's Ideological Standoff
13:16 GMT'Childish Remarks': Iran Slams Israeli Envoy to India For Accusing It of 'Destabilising' West Asia
13:13 GMTBehind Closed Doors: Biden's Meeting With Pope Francis Lasted 90 Minutes
13:08 GMTMagnesium Prices in China Fall After Resumption of Production at Key Enterprises
13:06 GMTPoland Summons Belgian Ambassador Amid Row Over Judicial Changes
13:00 GMTPoland Purchases 250 US Tanks for Political Rather Than Security Reasons, Ex-Army Chief Says
13:00 GMTTalented Mr Biden: Hunter's Art Sales Reek of Pay-to-Play But DoJ Lost Sense of Smell, Analysts Say
12:58 GMT'Topless XR Protester' Goes Nude at Downing Street, Calling for 'Naked Truth About Climate Change'
12:55 GMTAustralian Embassy in Switzerland to Resume Work After 30-year Break in 2022
12:53 GMTEx-Lawmakers Ask Judge to Block Trump Bid to Access White House Records in 6 January Probe
12:40 GMT'A Breakdown': Sweden's 'Belated' COVID Response Under Harsh Criticism From State Commission
12:34 GMTGigi Hadid Asks For 'Privacy' After Allegations Boyfriend Zayn Malik 'Struck' Her Mother, Yolanda
12:33 GMTWill Zuckerberg Rue the Day Facebook Became Meta? How Historical Rebrands Only Sometimes Worked
12:28 GMTIG Metall: Workers of Europe's Major Industrial Union Rally in Stuttgart, Germany
12:22 GMTNetizens Support Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui After He Cancels Show Following Threats
12:18 GMTBJP to Hold Mumbai Protest to Support Officer Investigating Star Kid Aryan Khan's Drug Case
12:12 GMTIndia Deploys US Weapons, Including Chinook Helicopters, to Ramp Up Defence at Disputed China Border