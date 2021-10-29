https://sputniknews.com/20211029/gigi-hadid-asks-for-privacy-after-allegations-boyfriend-zayn-malik-struck-her-mother-yolanda-1090312068.html

Gigi Hadid Asks For 'Privacy' After Allegations Boyfriend Zayn Malik 'Struck' Her Mother, Yolanda

Earlier, British singer Zayn Malik adamantly denied reports he had physically assaulted his girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda.

Amid a flurry of speculations that Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, former One Direction artist Zayn Malik had split following her mother Yolanda's accusations that he “struck” her, the American model herself has offered scant information. A statement released on Thursday by a representative for the 26-year old model, who has made thirty-five appearances on Vogue magazine covers, and cited by E! News reads: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.” Reference was made here to the couple’s 13-month-old daughter, Khai. The brief statement followed a report by People Magazine that Gigi and Zayn, 28, had split over a month ago. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a source was cited as saying. Earlier, TMZ reported that the singer, who parted ways with One Direction in March 2015 and subsequently signed a solo recording contract with RCA Records, allegedly struck Yolanda some time during the previous week. Furthermore, Gigi Hadid’s mother was believed to be considering filing a police report. The vocalist was swift to dismiss the claims in a statement to the outlet. Zayn added he hoped that Yolanda, mother to models Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid, would "reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private".The winner of an American Music Award and a MTV Video Music Award, Malik seemingly addressed the allegations in a statement on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, underscoring that the incident “should be a private matter." He also emphasised that he sought to "protect" his daughter Khai. Some media reports have alleged that tension between Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend was triggered after Zayn allegedly accused Gigi’s mother, the Dutch-American former model best-known for her appearance on US reality-television show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, of leaking the news of the impending arrival of their daughter back in 2020. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik first sparked rumours that they were romantically linked back in November 2015. At the time they were seen together at an American Music Awards afterparty. There followed a plethora of reports about the couple alternating between breaking up and mending their relationship. It was in April 2020 that the couple confirmed Gigi Hadid's pregnancy, with the baby girl born on 23 September 2020.

