One Killed, Two Injured in Protests Against Military Takeover in Sudan
On October 26, local media reported that seven people were killed and 140 injured in protests in the country.The Sudanese military on October 25 detained Prime Minister Hamdok and several other members of the government. The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced in a televised address to the nation the declaration of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the government. On October 26, it became known that Hamdok and his wife returned to their capital residence.April 2019 saw a military coup d'etat in Sudan, sparked by protests amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. Al-Bashir, who ruled for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned.In September 2021, the Sudanese authorities announced that they had thwarted an attempted military coup. According to a statement from the command of the armed forces, most of the participants in the coup attempt were detained, including 21 officers and a number of soldiers. Hamdok said at the time that the coup attempt indicated the need for reforms in the army and security agencies. The Sudanese authorities slammed the supporters of al-Bashir as the organizers of the mutiny.
One Killed, Two Injured in Protests Against Military Takeover in Sudan

22:05 GMT 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / EBAID AHMEDSudanese demonstrators march and chant during a protest against the military takeover, in Atbara, Sudan October 27, 2021 in this social media image.
Sudanese demonstrators march and chant during a protest against the military takeover, in Atbara, Sudan October 27, 2021 in this social media image. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / EBAID AHMED
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person was killed and two injured in the military crackdown on protests in Khartoum North on October 28, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors reported on Thursday.
On October 26, local media reported that seven people were killed and 140 injured in protests in the country.
"Some time ago, in the Khartoum North area, one person was shot dead by troops. Two protesters were also injured, their condition is critical," Sudan Doctors Committee said on Facebook.
The Sudanese military on October 25 detained Prime Minister Hamdok and several other members of the government. The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced in a televised address to the nation the declaration of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the government. On October 26, it became known that Hamdok and his wife returned to their capital residence.
A protester waves a flag during what the information ministry calls a military coup in Khartoum, Sudan, October 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
African Union Suspends Sudan's Participation in Organisation's Activities
Yesterday, 12:18 GMT
April 2019 saw a military coup d'etat in Sudan, sparked by protests amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. Al-Bashir, who ruled for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned.
In September 2021, the Sudanese authorities announced that they had thwarted an attempted military coup. According to a statement from the command of the armed forces, most of the participants in the coup attempt were detained, including 21 officers and a number of soldiers. Hamdok said at the time that the coup attempt indicated the need for reforms in the army and security agencies. The Sudanese authorities slammed the supporters of al-Bashir as the organizers of the mutiny.
