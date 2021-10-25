https://sputniknews.com/20211025/sudans-prime-minister-under-house-arrest-4-ministers-detained---reports-1090181346.html

Sudan’s Prime Minister Under House Arrest, 4 Ministers Detained - Reports

MOSCOW, October 25 (Sputnik) - Unidentified military forces have stormed the house of Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is now reportedly under house...

Four of Sudan’s cabinet ministers and one civilian representative of the Sovereign Council were also arrested in the early hours of Monday, the newspaper said, citing an Al-Hadath TV report.As of yet, there has been no official confirmation on the situation. According to reports, an unnamed advisor to the prime minister was placed under arrest after a military force stormed his house.

