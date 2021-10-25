Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/sudans-prime-minister-under-house-arrest-4-ministers-detained---reports-1090181346.html
Sudan’s Prime Minister Under House Arrest, 4 Ministers Detained - Reports
Sudan’s Prime Minister Under House Arrest, 4 Ministers Detained - Reports
MOSCOW, October 25 (Sputnik) - Unidentified military forces have stormed the house of Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is now reportedly under house... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T03:16+0000
2021-10-25T03:16+0000
2021-10-25T03:19+0000
sudan
news
military
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107073/68/1070736811_0:206:4062:2491_1920x0_80_0_0_c50a52c9977d5e7ab16ad83c90656e14.jpg
Four of Sudan’s cabinet ministers and one civilian representative of the Sovereign Council were also arrested in the early hours of Monday, the newspaper said, citing an Al-Hadath TV report.As of yet, there has been no official confirmation on the situation. According to reports, an unnamed advisor to the prime minister was placed under arrest after a military force stormed his house.
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107073/68/1070736811_233:0:3829:2697_1920x0_80_0_0_2b48b2c0d44730abd07e4ba0401efaac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sudan, news, military, politics
Sudan’s Prime Minister Under House Arrest, 4 Ministers Detained - Reports 03:16 GMT 25.10.2021 (Updated: 03:19 GMT 25.10.2021) Being updated
MOSCOW, October 25 (Sputnik) - Unidentified military forces have stormed the house of Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is now reportedly under house arrest, according to the Arab News.
Four of Sudan’s cabinet ministers and one civilian representative of the Sovereign Council were also arrested in the early hours of Monday, the newspaper said, citing an Al-Hadath TV report.
As of yet, there has been no official confirmation on the situation.
According to reports, an unnamed advisor to the prime minister was placed under arrest after a military force stormed his house.