Attempted Coup Stopped in Sudan - Reports

The Sudanese army thwarted a coup attempt, with tanks currently blocking a number of roads, al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Tuesday. A high-ranking Sudanese military source confirmed to Sputnik that there'd been a coup attempt.According to al-Mayadeen, the army detained officers who orchestrated the failed coup. Tanks blocked the road to the Omdurman Bridge in Khartoum, close to the parliament building.In April 2019, a military coup took place in Sudan, triggered by massive popular protests that began in December 2018 amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. President Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned. At the end of August 2019, the head of the transitional military council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, took the oath of office as head of the country's Sovereign Council. The new Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdullah Hamdok, was sworn in on 21 August 2019. The military and civilian authorities agreed on a transitional period for large-scale political and economic reforms.
Tanks have appeared on the streets of Sudanese capital Khartoum in the wake of the coup attempt, according to media reports.
"There was an attempt to stage a military coup ... Military intelligence tracked the military who attempted the coup today. They were under surveillance for a long time and were detained as soon as they took their first real steps aimed at staging a coup," the source said.
"There has been a failed coup attempt, the people should confront it," al-Mayadeen reported citing authorities.
