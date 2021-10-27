African Union Suspends Sudan's Participation in Organisation's Activities
© REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAHA protester waves a flag during what the information ministry calls a military coup in Khartoum, Sudan, October 25, 2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The African Union (AU) has suspended Sudan’s participation in the activities until the country’s civilian transitional government is restored.
In a statement, the AU said that its Peace and Security Council decided to suspend Sudan’s participation in all activities of the organisation.
Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers on Monday, prompting hundreds of people to take to the streets of Khartoum to protest the military takeover. The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, then declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and government.
The African Union includes 55 nations, and promotes cooperation between its members and is involved in several peacekeeping missions on the continent. Earlier this year, the organisation suspended two of its members - Mali and Guinea - after military coups there.