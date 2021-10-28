https://sputniknews.com/20211028/macron-australia-must-suggest-steps-to-repair-relations-with-france-after-diplomatic-crisis-1090276891.html

Macron: Australia Must Suggest Steps to Repair Relations With France After Diplomatic Crisis

PARIS (Sputnik) - In his phone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Canberra to propose some... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

This was Macron's first conversation with the Australian prime minister since the diplomatic crisis sparked by Australia's decision to cancel the multi-billion diesel-electric submarine deal in the wake of AUKUS alliance formation. As a part of its pact with Washington and London, Canberra is supposed to be able to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines in domestic shipyards using American and British reactor technology.Paris responded by calling the cancellation of the deal a "stab in the back" and the three countries' behaviour "unacceptable". France recalled its envoys from the US and Australia and scrapped a defence summit with Britain.

