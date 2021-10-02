https://sputniknews.com/20211002/australia-didnt-get-authorisation-to-proceed-with-its-submarine-deal-with-france-letter-claims-1089602268.html

Australia Didn't Get 'Authorisation' to Proceed With Its Submarine Deal With France, Letter Claims

Last month, Australia warned the French contractor Naval Group it didn't get the go-ahead to proceed with the two's submarine deal hours before the agreement was cancelled, a letter has revealed.The 15 September letter, sent by the Australian Ministry of Defence to Naval Group and now obtained by The Guardian, contained a statement from Royal Australian Navy Commodore Craig Bourke, director general of the Future Submarine Programme.This followed developments on 30 September, when French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a parliamentary hearing that "everything I have told you is confirmed by the letter I received on 15 September from the Australian Ministry of Defence that said everything is okay [,] let's continue".He added that this indicates "someone lied" about the matter, adding, "something doesn't add up and we don't know what".According to him, Canberra's decision to break the multibillion submarine deal was met with "stupor" in France.The remarks came after France's top diplomat noted last week that the restoration of confidence between the two nations "would take time and action".France withdrew its ambassadors to the US and Australia after Washington, Canberra, and London announced the AUKUS pact, which will enable Australia to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines in domestic shipyards using American and British reactor technology.The French Foreign Ministry slammed the surprise agreement, calling it a "stab in the back” and the three countries' behaviour "unacceptable". It later scrapped a planned Anglo-French defence summit as well.

