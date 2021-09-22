https://sputniknews.com/20210922/french-ambassador-to-us-to-return-next-week-white-house-says-1089311134.html

France to Return Ambassador to Washington Next Week After Macron-Biden Phone Call on AUKUS Spat

France to Return Ambassador to Washington Next Week After Macron-Biden Phone Call on AUKUS Spat

Last week, France recalled its ambassador to the United States for the first time since relations were established in the 1778, after the US, the UK and... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-22T16:20+0000

2021-09-22T16:20+0000

2021-09-22T16:54+0000

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/09/1082025818_0:162:3065:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_ea15e547b4eeb74b0b0f9573a21f740d.jpg

French Ambassador to the US Philippe Etienne will return to Washington next week following a telephone call between US President Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron of France, the White House announced Wednesday.Speaking to reporters, a White House spokesperson said the two leaders had agreed to meet at the end of October, with the meeting to take place in Europe.Elysee Palace confirmed that its envoy would return to Washington, and said that the French president and the US leader had agreed to 'in-depth consultations' aimed 'rebuilding trust' between the two NATO allies.Wednesday's announcement by the White House and France's presidential office came just hours after Defence Minister Florence Parly said that some alliance members had agreed to revise the alliance's strategic concept.The defence minister said the new concept would be discussed at the upcoming summit of the alliance in Madrid. "Being allies does not mean being hostage to the interests of another country," she stressed.What Happened?France withdrew its ambassadors to the US and Australia following the 15 September announcement by Washington, Canberra and London that the three countries would be forming a new security bloc known as AUKUS. In addition to measures related to AI, cyberwarfare and the possible stationing of more US troops and naval capabilities in Australia, the pact will enable Australia to build a fleet of nuclear submarines in Australian shipyards using American and British nuclear reactor technology.France dubbed the surprise agreement, which was not discussed by the US, the UK and Australia with their other allies and partners beforehand, as a "stab in the back," calling the three countries' behaviour "unacceptable," scrapping a planned Anglo-French defence summit and threatening to torpedo the Australian-EU free trade deal.

Dicksonrp The French were always good poodles. After being told by their zionist master in Hell Aviv to stand down... they gladly obliged.. Pity poodle 1

Arthur16 The little Macron strikes his little feet to showthat he was not happy. The nice doggie is now back to his kennel. 1

2

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france