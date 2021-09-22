Registration was successful!
LIVE: United Nations General Assembly 76th Session - Day Two

France to Return Ambassador to Washington Next Week After Macron-Biden Phone Call on AUKUS Spat
Last week, France recalled its ambassador to the United States for the first time since relations were established in the 1778, after the US, the UK and Australia announced the creation of a new trilateral alliance known as AUKUS.
French Ambassador to the US Philippe Etienne will return to Washington next week following a telephone call between US President Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron of France, the White House announced Wednesday.Speaking to reporters, a White House spokesperson said the two leaders had agreed to meet at the end of October, with the meeting to take place in Europe.Elysee Palace confirmed that its envoy would return to Washington, and said that the French president and the US leader had agreed to 'in-depth consultations' aimed 'rebuilding trust' between the two NATO allies.Wednesday's announcement by the White House and France's presidential office came just hours after Defence Minister Florence Parly said that some alliance members had agreed to revise the alliance's strategic concept.The defence minister said the new concept would be discussed at the upcoming summit of the alliance in Madrid. "Being allies does not mean being hostage to the interests of another country," she stressed.What Happened?France withdrew its ambassadors to the US and Australia following the 15 September announcement by Washington, Canberra and London that the three countries would be forming a new security bloc known as AUKUS. In addition to measures related to AI, cyberwarfare and the possible stationing of more US troops and naval capabilities in Australia, the pact will enable Australia to build a fleet of nuclear submarines in Australian shipyards using American and British nuclear reactor technology.France dubbed the surprise agreement, which was not discussed by the US, the UK and Australia with their other allies and partners beforehand, as a "stab in the back," calling the three countries' behaviour "unacceptable," scrapping a planned Anglo-French defence summit and threatening to torpedo the Australian-EU free trade deal.
France to Return Ambassador to Washington Next Week After Macron-Biden Phone Call on AUKUS Spat

16:20 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 16:54 GMT 22.09.2021)
Last week, France recalled its ambassador to the United States for the first time since relations were established in the 1778, after the US, the UK and Australia announced the creation of a new trilateral alliance known as AUKUS. The pact promised Canberra nuclear submarine technology, scuttling a $65 billion submarine contract with France.
French Ambassador to the US Philippe Etienne will return to Washington next week following a telephone call between US President Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron of France, the White House announced Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, a White House spokesperson said the two leaders had agreed to meet at the end of October, with the meeting to take place in Europe.
The spokesperson further indicated that Biden and Macron agreed that last week's announcement of a new US-UK-Australian security pact would have benefited from "open consultations among allies."
Elysee Palace confirmed that its envoy would return to Washington, and said that the French president and the US leader had agreed to 'in-depth consultations' aimed 'rebuilding trust' between the two NATO allies.
Wednesday's announcement by the White House and France's presidential office came just hours after Defence Minister Florence Parly said that some alliance members had agreed to revise the alliance's strategic concept.
"The reason for NATO's existence is transatlantic security. This is what we want to remind the United States of. Therefore, our partners decided, on our initiative, as well as on the initiative of Germany, to revise the strategic concept of the alliance," Parley said, speaking at a meeting of the French Senate.
The defence minister said the new concept would be discussed at the upcoming summit of the alliance in Madrid. "Being allies does not mean being hostage to the interests of another country," she stressed.
What Happened?
France withdrew its ambassadors to the US and Australia following the 15 September announcement by Washington, Canberra and London that the three countries would be forming a new security bloc known as AUKUS. In addition to measures related to AI, cyberwarfare and the possible stationing of more US troops and naval capabilities in Australia, the pact will enable Australia to build a fleet of nuclear submarines in Australian shipyards using American and British nuclear reactor technology.
France dubbed the surprise agreement, which was not discussed by the US, the UK and Australia with their other allies and partners beforehand, as a "stab in the back," calling the three countries' behaviour "unacceptable," scrapping a planned Anglo-French defence summit and threatening to torpedo the Australian-EU free trade deal.
The French were always good poodles. After being told by their zionist master in Hell Aviv to stand down... they gladly obliged.. Pity poodle
Dicksonrp
22 September, 19:32 GMT1
The little Macron strikes his little feet to showthat he was not happy. The nice doggie is now back to his kennel.
AArthur16
22 September, 19:37 GMT1
